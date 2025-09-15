Solana (SOL) Price Prediction for September 15

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

A market correction has started at the beginning of the week, according to CoinStats.

Image by TradingView

SOL/USD

The price of Solana (SOL) has declined by 4.13% since yesterday.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of SOL is closer to the support than to the resistance level. If sellers' pressure continues, one can expect a test of the $230 mark by tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

On the longer time frame, the price of SOL is going down after a false breakout of the resistance of $244.14.

However, the rate of the altcoin is far from main levels now, which means traders are unlikely to see increased volatility over the next few days.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, none of the sides has seized the initiative yet. The volume is falling, confirming the absence of bulls' or bears' energy. In this case, sideways trading in the range of $220-$240 is the most likely scenario.

SOL is trading at $235.61 at press time.