Advertisement
Advertisement
AD
    Original U.Today article

    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction for September 15

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Mon, 15/09/2025 - 13:39
    Can rate of Solana (SOL) reach $250 mark by end of week?
    Advertisement
    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction for September 15
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    A market correction has started at the beginning of the week, according to CoinStats.

    Advertisement
    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    SOL/USD

    The price of Solana (SOL) has declined by 4.13% since yesterday.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of SOL is closer to the support than to the resistance level. If sellers' pressure continues, one can expect a test of the $230 mark by tomorrow.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the longer time frame, the price of SOL is going down after a false breakout of the resistance of $244.14. 

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Fri, 09/12/2025 - 14:41
    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction for September 12
    ByDenys Serhiichuk

    However, the rate of the altcoin is far from main levels now, which means traders are unlikely to see increased volatility over the next few days.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, none of the sides has seized the initiative yet. The volume is falling, confirming the absence of bulls' or bears' energy. In this case, sideways trading in the range of $220-$240 is the most likely scenario.

    SOL is trading at $235.61 at press time.

    #SOL price prediction
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    NewsBreaking
    Sep 15, 2025 - 13:25
    Breaking: PayPal's New P2P Feature Goes Live, BTC and ETH Support Coming Soon
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    News
    Sep 15, 2025 - 13:22
    Most Important Support Level for XRP Revealed
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Tim Draper and a host of Visionary Global Industry Leaders announced in the line up to Speak at Cardano Summit 2025
    FleetMining Cloud Solution In Focus for Mining Segment Enthusiasts
    Ethereum Based Meme Coin Pepeto Presale Past $6.6 Million as Exchange Demo Launches
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    Price Analysis
    Sep 15, 2025 - 13:39
    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction for September 15
    Alex Dovbnya
    News, Breaking
    Sep 15, 2025 - 13:25
    Breaking: PayPal's New P2P Feature Goes Live, BTC and ETH Support Coming Soon
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Sep 15, 2025 - 13:22
    Most Important Support Level for XRP Revealed
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all