Solana (SOL) Prediction for August 6

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The long-term drop might have ended, according to CoinStats.

Advertisement

SOL chart by CoinStats

SOL/USD

The price of Solana (SOL) has risen by 10.18% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of SOL is near the resistance of $146.36. If a breakout happens, the rise is likely to lead to a test of the $150 zone soon.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, traders should focus on the daily candle closure in terms of the level of $146.08. If buyers can hold the initiative, the growth may continue to the $150-$160 range by the end of the week.

Image by TradingView

On the weekly chart, the rate of SOL has made a false breakout of the $116 level. However, bulls do not have enough energy for a reversal yet.

In this regard, consolidation in the area of $140-$160 is the more likely scenario.

SOL is trading at $145.02 at press time.