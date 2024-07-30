    Original U.Today article

    SOL and TON Prediction for July 30

    Denys Serhiichuk
    Can Solana (SOL) or Toncoin (TON) withstand market drop?
    Tue, 30/07/2024 - 14:43
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Bears are coming back to the game, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    SOL/USD

    Solana (SOL) is one of the biggest losers today, falling by 6.36%.

    On the daily chart, the rate of SOL is falling after a false breakout of the resistance level of $188.89. If buyers cannot seize the initiative, one can expect a test of the $170-$175 range by the end of the week.

    SOL is trading at $181.15 at press time.

    TON/USD

    Toncoin (TON) is not an exception to the rule, going down by 2%.

    From the technical point of view, the rate of TON is not looking as bearish as SOL. However, it has not accumulated enough effort to grow.

    In this case, sideways trading in the area of $6.60-$6.80 is the more likely scenario.

    TON is trading at $6.651 at press time.

    About the author
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

