SOL and TON Prediction for July 30

Bears are coming back to the game, according to CoinMarketCap.

SOL/USD

Solana (SOL) is one of the biggest losers today, falling by 6.36%.

On the daily chart, the rate of SOL is falling after a false breakout of the resistance level of $188.89. If buyers cannot seize the initiative, one can expect a test of the $170-$175 range by the end of the week.

SOL is trading at $181.15 at press time.

TON/USD

Toncoin (TON) is not an exception to the rule, going down by 2%.

From the technical point of view, the rate of TON is not looking as bearish as SOL. However, it has not accumulated enough effort to grow.

In this case, sideways trading in the area of $6.60-$6.80 is the more likely scenario.

TON is trading at $6.651 at press time.