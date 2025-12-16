Advertisement
    Smardex Transitions Into Everything, Goes Full DeFi

    By Dan Burgin
    Tue, 16/12/2025 - 19:00
    Scheduled for launch in February 2026, Everything aims to address fragmentation in DeFi by layering permissionless lending and borrowing.
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    SMARDEX is transitioning its DeFi infrastructure into Everything, a unified protocol that combines a decentralized exchange, lending market, and perpetual style trading within a single smart contract. 

    The new system is built around one shared liquidity pool that powers swaps, borrowing, and leveraged trading, with users able to access all core functions through a single pair. 

    An oracle-less execution engine and tick-based collateral model are designed to reduce bad debt and improve system stability.

    Scheduled for launch in February 2026, Everything aims to address fragmentation in DeFi by layering permissionless lending and borrowing on top of the traditional AMM model. 

    Borrowing is supported across all pairs, while unused collateral is pooled into a shared vault and deployed into approved yield strategies. Liquidity provision remains open to all participants, with predictable interest mechanics and overcollateralized loans.

    The protocol also integrates perpetual style trading and multiple yield sources, including swap fees, borrowing interest, funding rates, and liquidation penalties. 

    By pairing with USDNr, a decentralized synthetic stable asset targeting roughly 16 percent annual yield, liquidity providers gain additional return opportunities while capital efficiency is improved.

    A follow-up upgrade, Everything Geneve, planned for summer 2026, will introduce yield-bearing collateral and native limit and take profit orders. Idle orders will also generate yield, with the goal of achieving near-total capital efficiency and further strengthening on-chain liquidity management.

