Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    Shiba Inu's 'Sparktember'? SHIB Community Predicts September and Beyond

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Tue, 2/09/2025 - 11:07
    Shiba Inu community lays out expectations for September and rest of 2025
    Advertisement
    Shiba Inu's 'Sparktember'? SHIB Community Predicts September and Beyond
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Despite September being dubbed as a weak month for cryptocurrencies and the general markets as well, the Shiba Inu community is brimming with optimism for September and the coming months ahead.

    Advertisement

    Shiba Inu-focused X account, Shibarium, with the handle Shibizens, has shared positive expectations for September and going forward into 2026.

    In a tweet, Shibizens predicted the path ahead for Shiba Inu, referring to September as "Sparktember," expecting the month to ignite utility and new launches for the Shiba Inu ecosystem.

    Advertisement

    October is predicted to be "Uptober," highlighting the classic bull rally vibes for the month. Shiba Inu reached its present all-time high of $0.000088 in October 2021. Shibizens tags November as "Moonvember," pushing for ATH narratives as rally in Q4 continues. December is predicted as "DeFi December," a month marked by liquidity, staking and protocol growth.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Mon, 09/01/2025 - 15:14
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price to Add Zero in September? Here's How Close Meme Coin Is
    ByGamza Khanzadaev

    January 2026 is predicted to be "Gainuary," marking a fresh year as well as a fresh rally for the crypto market. Positive momentum is expected to persist till February 2026, called "Febullary." Shibizens predicts March 2026 to be a month where Shiba Inu would "March" to millions in adoption as well as in retail FOMO.

    Shiba Inu's Sparktember?

    At the time of writing, Shiba Inu was trading down 0.75% to $0.00001229 as the market posts lackluster trading at September's start.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Mon, 09/01/2025 - 15:38
    What's Next for Shiba Inu? Shytoshi Kusama Reveals Key Focus
    ByTomiwabold Olajide

    The coming trading sessions might define the market sentiment as September progresses, a month historically believed to be the weakest in the year for cryptocurrencies.

    Fed official comments, including those of Chair Jerome Powell, have ignited expectations regarding a potential rate cut in September. A weaker U.S. jobs market has strengthened the case for monetary easing, which might cause investors to turn to risk assets.

    A soft print might lead to a September rate cut, which in turn could revive risk appetite. But until that confirmation comes, cryptocurrencies are trading sideways, reflecting caution in the market.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Shiba Inu
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Sep 2, 2025 - 11:02
    Mastercard Has No Plans to Launch Blockchain, Top Exec Says, But It’s Not Ruled Out
    ByYuri Molchan
    News
    Sep 2, 2025 - 9:36
    Scam Alert: Uniswap V4's Bunni DEX Loses Millions to Hackers
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    PrimeXBT Launches "Empowering Traders to Succeed" Campaign, Leading a New Era of Trading
    XRPL Hackathon Seoul 2025” to be Held on September 20 – Ripple, VCs, and Academic Partners to Join
    ‘XRP Seoul 2025’ Set for Sept. 21 at Seoul; Participants Include Ripple, Spartan Group and Nature’s Miracle
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Sep 2, 2025 - 11:07
    Shiba Inu's 'Sparktember'? SHIB Community Predicts September and Beyond
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Sep 2, 2025 - 11:02
    Mastercard Has No Plans to Launch Blockchain, Top Exec Says, But It’s Not Ruled Out
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Sep 2, 2025 - 9:36
    Scam Alert: Uniswap V4's Bunni DEX Loses Millions to Hackers
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all