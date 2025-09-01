Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    What's Next for Shiba Inu? Shytoshi Kusama Reveals Key Focus

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Mon, 1/09/2025 - 15:38
    Shytoshi Kusama reveals vision for Shiba Inu ecosystem
    Advertisement
    What's Next for Shiba Inu? Shytoshi Kusama Reveals Key Focus
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The Shiba Inu team has unveiled recent episodes from Shy Speaks, a podcast series where Shiba Inu lead ambassador Shytoshi Kusama offers an inside look at the evolving Shiba Inu ecosystem.

    Advertisement

    In a tweet, Shiba Inu team member Lucie stated that eight episodes of Shy Speaks, amounting to a full 3 hours 55 minutes, are now streaming, offering an unfiltered perspective on the Shiba Inu ecosystem from the Shiba Inu lead ambassador.

    The episodes of the podcast cover extensive topics, hinting at what comes next for the Shiba Inu ecosystem.

    Advertisement

    Decentralization focus revealed

    In her tweet, Lucie outlined a range of topics in the conversation from Shy Speaks, Shytoshi Kusama's podcast, which highlight a decentralization focus: "From Karma and Shibarium’s dev stack to meme culture, Oscar, FHE privacy, and the Hoichi bridge — every conversation dives deep into the future of decentralization."

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Sun, 08/31/2025 - 14:33
    Shiba Inu Team Issues Urgent Warning on LEASH, Ecosystem Token Scams
    ByTomiwabold Olajide

    The episodes take the Shiba Inu community on a journey through the heart of Shiba Inu’s recent technological advancements.

    Hoichi is a third-party bridge for the Shibarium network. Karma, which was discussed on the podcast, functions like a gamified system in which players accumulate experience points (XP) for completing specific tasks. Earlier this year, Karma launched in beta version on Shibarium’s testnet, Puppynet.

    Development work is ongoing for LEASH v2 with FHE privacy features by Zama being explored. The option presented before the Shiba Inu team is to keep the base token simple now, most likely an ERC-20 token and wrap it later under the confidential‑token standard being developed with OpenZeppelin.

    #Shytoshi Kusama #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Shiba Inu
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    Price Analysis
    Sep 1, 2025 - 15:29
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for September 1
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    Price Analysis
    Sep 1, 2025 - 15:22
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for September 1
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    ChainGPT Pad Unveils Buzz System: Turning Social Hype Into Token Allocation
    EcoSync & CarbonCore Launch Full Stages Refi Infrastructure Linking Carbon Credits With Web3
    WorldShards announces partnership with ByBit and TGE date
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Sep 1, 2025 - 15:38
    What's Next for Shiba Inu? Shytoshi Kusama Reveals Key Focus
    Alex Dovbnya
    Price Analysis
    Sep 1, 2025 - 15:29
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for September 1
    Alex Dovbnya
    Price Analysis
    Sep 1, 2025 - 15:22
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for September 1
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all