What's Happening in France? Shytoshi Kusama May Have Answer

Shytoshi Kusama, the Shiba Inu (SHIB) lead developer, has dropped a hint for the community on his official X handle. The change to his bio has set the community buzzing after Kuro, a member of the SHIB Army in Japan, shared the development on X.

Shytoshi Kusama on possible France meetup

Notably, Kusama is in Europe, specifically France, and has teased members of the SHIB Army in the country with a possible invitation to meet with him. According to his current bio, "Follow for an invite," Kusama wrote. He accompanied this with two pairs of searching eyes.

The message appears to suggest that the SHIB Army could look out for him in France or just follow him to be invited to his location. Kusama has been very scarce on social media, posting very little, leading to speculation from the community.

He recently addressed concerns about abandoning the SHIB project after his proposal to conduct an election for the DAO received pushback from some members. Shytoshi Kusama reassured followers that he remains committed to supporting Kaal Dhairya in figuring out the next step to improving the ecosystem’s tokens.

It is unclear what Kusama is currently doing in France and how it relates to SHIB or any other project in the ecosystem. He might be considering international expansion into Europe.

However, inviting members of the SHIB Army suggests that he might be willing to share insights into his plans for the SHIB project.

It is worth mentioning that Kusama recently released a 3-hour, 55-minute podcast detailing plans for SHIB.

France’s mixed crypto climate

Interestingly, as far back as February 2023, Shiba Inu had made progress in France, as retail stores were accepting SHIB as payment then. Customers could make payments by leveraging Binance Pay at locations where it is accepted.

Meanwhile, the country has had a backlash from Changpeng Zhao, the former CEO of Binance.