7,177,310,586,703 Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 24 Hours: Top 2 Fakeout or Comeback?

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

On Saturday, Shiba Inu saw an incredible spike in token activity, with 7.17 trillion SHIB being transferred in a single day. This surge in transfers is significantly higher than typical activity levels and signifies a quick infusion of liquidity onto the market, per Etherscan data. Although this might be seen as a bullish sign by some, history indicates that sudden inflows like this are frequently connected to whale movements or exchange-related changes, which can cause volatility instead of steady growth.

Strange increase

There are more questions than answers raised by the enormous volume of transfers. Transfer counts for SHIB typically hover around a fraction of these levels, so the abrupt 7 trillion movement is unusual. This volume of activity frequently denotes transient speculative plays or redistribution across wallets and exchanges, rather than necessarily organic adoption. These spikes frequently come before abrupt reversals because they either indicate that whales are getting ready to exit the market, or that traders are being duped into believing they are making progress.

Technically speaking, this volatility is reflected in SHIB’s recent price action. A hard rejection caused the token to fall back below the 200-day EMA (black line), a crucial resistance marker, after momentarily rising above the $0.000015 level. A classic fakeout scenario is created by the failed breakout, trapping late buyers and returning control to sellers.

Short-term SHIB picture

Remaining close to short-term support zones that correspond to the 50-day and 100-day EMAs, the price is currently battling around $0.000013. After the unsuccessful EMA reclaiming, sentiment has obviously weakened, but SHIB may try another push upward if this support holds. With $0.0000120 serving as the next crucial support, a breakdown below $0.0000129 might lead to additional declines. On the other hand, a significant daily close above the 200 EMA and $0.0000145 would be necessary to reverse the bearish outlook.

Advertisement

Not necessarily bullish, the 7.17 trillion SHIB transfer surge is a warning sign of market manipulation or repositioning by whales. In addition to the chart’s fakeout rejection, Shiba Inu finds itself at a crucial juncture. The comeback narrative may collapse into another protracted correction if buyers do not swiftly regain momentum above resistance. This appears to be less of a real rally and more of a top 2 fakeout for the time being.