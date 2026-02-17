AdvertisementAdvert.
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Recovers 30% But Faces 'Black Friday' Resistance

By Gamza Khanzadaev
Tue, 17/02/2026 - 15:56
Shiba Inu (SHIB) surges 30% from February lows, but can it break the infamous "Black Friday" resistance? Discover the key technical levels and why $0.00000680 is the ultimate gatekeeper for the meme cryptocurrency.
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Recovers 30% But Faces 'Black Friday' Resistance
Shiba Inu (SHIB) has successfully staged a nearly 30% recovery from its February lows, but the asset is now facing a critical technical crossroads as the rebound is currently stalling at the $0.0000068 zone — a level that digital assets market participants have dubbed the "Black Friday" resistance due to its history as a major liquidation trigger back in Oct. 10, 2025.

Why "Black Friday" resistance acts as gatekeeper for SHIB

After a slide down starting in late December, SHIB established a base in the $0.0000052-$0.0000054 range, as visible on the TradingView chart. While the 30% bounce looks impressive on paper, the underlying data suggests caution:

  • Polarity flip: The $0.0000068 level, which acted as a floor during the October crash, has now solidified as a "ceiling." This confirms a classic support-turned-resistance flip.
  • Momentum metrics: The Daily RSI has climbed out of oversold territory but remains capped in the midrange. This indicates that while the selling exhaustion has ended, bullish conviction has not yet taken over.
SHIB/USD by TradingView

For SHIB to transition from a "relief rally" to a "trend reversal," it must decisively reclaim the $0.0000068-$0.000007 band.

  1. The bull case: A daily close above $0.000007 would clear the path for Shiba Inu toward the next high-liquidity zone at $0.000009, with a secondary target in the $0.000011 supply cluster.
  2. The bear case: Failure to breach this "Black Friday" gatekeeper likely leads to a period of distribution. Watch for a retest of the $0.0000058 support, where a break below that would put the February lows back in play.

SHIB has regained its footing, but the "Black Friday" level, set four months ago, remains the ultimate technical arbiter. Until this barrier is broken, the broader market structure remains corrective for Shiba Inu.

#Shiba Inu #SHIB
