AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Shiba Inu (SHIB): Only 73,000,000,000 Netflows in 24 Hours Show Emerging Issues

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Wed, 5/11/2025 - 14:24
    Shiba Inu is seeing almost no chances for a recovery in current market conditions.
    Advertisement
    Shiba Inu (SHIB): Only 73,000,000,000 Netflows in 24 Hours Show Emerging Issues
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Both price action and on-chain activity seem to be entering a stagnant phase for Shiba Inu. The most recent data shows that SHIB's exchange netflow is approximately 73.5 billion tokens, with only a -0.31% change. This effectively indicates a flatline in the flow of tokens between wallets and exchanges.

    Flow slowing down

    Put more simply, the flow of SHIB coins has almost completely stopped, which is a blatant sign of market hesitancy and waning investor and trader momentum. Such exchange flow stagnation has historically been associated with one of two outcomes: either a slow bleed into lower price territory as investor interest wanes, or a significant accumulation phase that sets up a rebound.

    Article image
    SHIB/USDT Chart by TradingView

    For the time being, the lack of significant inflows or outflows points to a lack of conviction on both sides. The token is in a state of suspended animation because neither bulls nor bears are actively accumulating or applying strong sell pressure.

    HOT Stories
    Morning Crypto Report: Bitcoin and Ethereum Lose $800 Million in One Day, Unique XRP ETF Secures Key Listing, $150,000 BTC Is Real in 2025: Bitwise
    Bitcoin Underpeforming US Treasuries
    Crypto Market Prediction: Ethereum (ETH) Just Lost It, Targeted Shiba Inu (SHIB) Sellout Confirmed, Can Bitcoin Hold $100,000?
    Ethereum's Buterin Reacts to New TPS Record

    Downtrend goes nowhere

    The 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages indicate important resistance levels, and SHIB is still locked in a long-term downtrend on the price chart, trading at about $0.0000089. The bearish macro setup is strengthened by the downward direction of all three trendlines.

    Advertisement

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Mon, 11/03/2025 - 14:34
    New Shiba Inu Era Coming? Shytoshi Kusama Updates Bio With Cryptic Message
    ByTomiwabold Olajide

    The token is moving closer to oversold territory, as indicated by the RSI near 32, but this is insufficient to initiate a reversal in the absence of a catalyst, such as significant changes in market sentiment or an increase in liquidity inflows.

    The flat exchange netflow in the near future reflects a wider loss of momentum observed in meme tokens. Given the lack of on-chain activity, Shiba Inu’s future course will probably depend on traders’ decision to either reengage or further surrender. SHIB may continue to drift sideways or fall below the $0.0000085 support, which would be a new low in its post-summer consolidation phase if exchange activity stays quiet.

    #Shiba Inu #SHIB
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    Price Analysis
    Nov 5, 2025 - 14:18
    XRP Price Analysis for November 5
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    News
    Nov 5, 2025 - 14:15
    Shiba Inu Team Breaks Silence on Crypto Crash: 'Outcome No One Predicted'
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Leverage Shares by Themes adds GEMI, BLSH, BMNR to leveraged single-stock ETF suite — debuting first-to-market GEMG
    Zama Announces Strategic Acquisition of KKRT Labs to Scale Confidentiality on Public Blockchains
    Money Expo Qatar 2025: The Region’s Premier Financial Event Returns for Its 2nd Edition
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Nov 5, 2025 - 14:24
    Shiba Inu (SHIB): Only 73,000,000,000 Netflows in 24 Hours Show Emerging Issues
    Alex Dovbnya
    Price Analysis
    Nov 5, 2025 - 14:18
    XRP Price Analysis for November 5
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Nov 5, 2025 - 14:15
    Shiba Inu Team Breaks Silence on Crypto Crash: 'Outcome No One Predicted'
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all