AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) 1,000,000,000 Sell-off Triggered, Price to Drop Even More?

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Wed, 5/11/2025 - 8:11
    Shiba Inu faces a substantial sell-off on the market, which could become a foundation for a further price downslide.
    Advertisement
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) 1,000,000,000 Sell-off Triggered, Price to Drop Even More?
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    With around 1,000,000,000 SHIB being sold on exchanges in the last 24 hours, Shiba Inu is certainly in a significant sell-off phase. The price has dropped significantly as a result of this enormous selling volume, as the most recent chart breakdown illustrates. 

    SHIB's selling activity spike

    The current bearish trend and the abrupt increase in selling activity raise grave doubts about SHIB's near future. As of press time, the price has broken through significant support levels and fallen below the $0.000010 mark. The most recent sell-off has coincided with an increase in volume, which is frequently a crucial sign of capitulation.

    Article image
    SHIB/USDT Chart by TradingView

    The coin's minimal bullish momentum has been destroyed by this wave of panic selling, pushing the price closer to the $0.000009 threshold. Although it is unclear when the market will reach its bottom, the asset is getting close to oversold conditions, as indicated by the RSI (Relative Strength Index), currently at 34.47.

    HOT Stories
    Bitcoin Underpeforming US Treasuries
    Crypto Market Prediction: Ethereum (ETH) Just Lost It, Targeted Shiba Inu (SHIB) Sellout Confirmed, Can Bitcoin Hold $100,000?
    Ethereum's Buterin Reacts to New TPS Record
    Insane XRP Futures Jump Triggered by Ripple Swell

    More losses imminent?

    The death cross formation, in which the 50-day moving average crosses below the 200-day moving average, might negatively affect SHIB's price performance in upcoming weeks. This technical pattern, which suggests that the path of least resistance is downward, is usually linked to protracted bear markets.

    Advertisement

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Mon, 11/03/2025 - 22:30
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Trading Volume Near Zero, XRP Sees 100% Surge in User Activity, Tom Lee Shares $3 Million Bitcoin (BTC) Prediction — Crypto News Digest
    ByDan Burgin

    The $0.000009 level is now critical because a breakdown below it could lead to additional losses and possibly push SHIB to even lower levels. Investors should prepare for potential prolonged downside action in the near future because there is no obvious support until much lower prices.

    Shiba Inu may experience a period of low liquidity and increased volatility as selling picks up speed and weak hands keep leaving, making any recovery difficult. Until substantial buying volume reenters the market, investors should exercise caution and be ready for a potentially deeper price decline.

    #Shiba Inu #SHIB
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Nov 5, 2025 - 6:10
    $1.5 Trillion Giant Franklin Templeton Updates XRP ETF Filing
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    News
    Nov 5, 2025 - 5:24
    Bitcoin Underpeforming US Treasuries
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Money Expo Qatar 2025: The Region’s Premier Financial Event Returns for Its 2nd Edition
    Nexchain (NEX) hits new milestones in November 2025
    Trust Wallet Turns Users Into VIPs With New Premium Program, Powered by TWT
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Nov 5, 2025 - 8:11
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) 1,000,000,000 Sell-off Triggered, Price to Drop Even More?
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Nov 5, 2025 - 6:10
    $1.5 Trillion Giant Franklin Templeton Updates XRP ETF Filing
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Nov 5, 2025 - 5:24
    Bitcoin Underpeforming US Treasuries
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all