Shiba Inu (SHIB) Drops Below Dai Stablecoin

Meme coin Shiba Inu (SHIB) has slipped below the Dai (DAI) stablecoin, according to data provided by CoinMarketCap.

Image by coinmarketcap.com

The two cryptocurrencies are currently valued at roughly $6.5 billion, with Dai having a slight edge over the Dogecoin competitor.



In March, Do Kwon, the trash-talking founder of the Terra blockchain, tweeted that Dai, the oldest decentralized stablecoin, would die by his hands.



Needless to say, the prediction didn’t age well. TerraUSD (UST) collapsed earlier this month after decoupling from its peg. It is currently sitting below the $0.10 level.



Following the demise of UST, Dai, which first appeared back in 2017, has once again become the biggest decentralized stablecoin.



The DAI stablecoin is powered by MakerDAO, a popular decentralized autonomous organization.