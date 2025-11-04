AdvertisementAdvert.
    Original U.Today article

    SHIB Price Analysis for November 4

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Tue, 4/11/2025 - 15:36
    Can the rate of SHIB get back above $0.000009 by the end of the week?
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The market keeps going down today, according to CoinMarketCap.

    SHIB/USD

    The rate of SHIB has declined by 6.41% over the last 24 hours.

    On the hourly chart, the price of SHIB is near the local support of $0.00000889. If it does not bounce back, one can expect a further decline to the $0.00000880 range.

    On the longer time frame, the rate of SHIB is far from key levels. In this case, one should focus on the daily bar's closure in terms of yesterday's candle's low. 

    If it happens around it or below, the correction is likely to continue to the $0.00000832 support.

    From the midterm point of view, there are no reversal signals yet. If the breakout of the $0.00000832 level happens, there is a high chance of witnessing a test of the $0.00008 zone.

    SHIB is trading at $0.00000896 at press time.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction
