AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    -272,933,000,000 Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 24 Hours: Why Isn't It Growing?

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Tue, 4/11/2025 - 10:57
    Shiba Inu is being actively removed from exchanges, which is certainly showing a clear tendency: liquidity is wanted.
    Advertisement
    -272,933,000,000 Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 24 Hours: Why Isn't It Growing?
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Shiba Inu is being actively moved from exchanges, and this time, on-chain data supports what the charts have been indicating for weeks: a steady drop in liquidity inflows and investor confidence.

    In just the last day, Shiba Inu reported an -272.9 billion SHIB net outflow across all exchanges, according to CryptoQuant. Although price action suggests otherwise, this figure technically shows tokens moving off exchanges, which is frequently interpreted as a bullish sign.

    Shiba Inu's price performance

    The price of SHIB is still declining despite what may appear to be accumulation, and it is currently at $0.0000090, its lowest point since early 2024. The discrepancy between outflows and price indicates that holders’ redistribution, or dormant wallet consolidations, may be the cause of these movements rather than conviction buying. To put it another way, whales might just be transferring assets for storage or hedging against general market weakness rather than accumulating.

    HOT Stories
    Strategy’s Saylor on BTC Price: $150K in 2025, $21 Million Long-Term
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Trading Volume Near Zero, XRP Sees 100% Surge in User Activity, Tom Lee Shares $3 Million Bitcoin (BTC) Prediction — Crypto News Digest
    Ripple Holders Refuse to Sell in $1B Tender Offer
    1 Billion RLUSD Now Circulating on XRPL and Ethereum
    Article image
    SHIB/USDT Chart by TradingView

    Technically speaking, the SHIB/USDT chart is still very pessimistic. The asset has now confirmed another downward continuation by breaking below its short-term ascending support line. As a long-term resistance barrier, the 200-day moving average keeps sloping lower, above current price levels. RSI and other momentum indicators are close to 33, indicating low demand and the potential for more sell-offs prior to any significant rebound.

    Advertisement

    Capital rotation

    At this point, Shiba Inu’s inability to expand in spite of significant exchange outflows highlights a crucial fact: outflows by themselves do not indicate bullishness in the absence of a commensurate increase in demand or capital rotation into the asset.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Tue, 11/04/2025 - 08:14
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) in Critical Condition: Worst State Since January 2024
    ByArman Shirinyan

    With $0.0000080 now emerging as the next crucial level to watch, the token may continue to be stuck in its gradual decline unless overall market liquidity improves or SHIB finds a new narrative catalyst. As of right now, sentiment regarding SHIB is still precarious, and a recovery appears increasingly unlikely in the near future in the absence of improved fundamentals or speculative interest.

    #Shiba Inu #SHIB
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Nov 4, 2025 - 10:21
    Shibarium Top Developer to Bridge Hacker: 'Do Something Right'
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    News
    Nov 4, 2025 - 8:44
    Bitcoin Legend Nick Szabo Finally Clears the Air on BTC's Future
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Mevolaxy Launches Mobile App and Announces Record Payouts
    GrantiX Brings $1.57 Trillion Impact-Investing Market On-Chain Through AI-Powered SocialFi Platform
    Tea-Fi Redefines DeFi: One SuperApp. Infinite Yield. Powered by $TEA
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Nov 4, 2025 - 10:57
    -272,933,000,000 Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 24 Hours: Why Isn't It Growing?
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Nov 4, 2025 - 10:21
    Shibarium Top Developer to Bridge Hacker: 'Do Something Right'
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Nov 4, 2025 - 8:44
    Bitcoin Legend Nick Szabo Finally Clears the Air on BTC's Future
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all