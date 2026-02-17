Shiba Inu Launches Mechanism to Restore Affected Shibarium Users

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

In a recent tweet, Shiba Inu's official X account reveals that SOU is now live. SOU, an abbreviation for "Shib owes you," is an on-chain NFT intended as a good-faith effort to support impacted Shibarium users with payouts, donations and occasional rewards.

In a 2025 year-end message, Shiba Inu developer Kaal Dhairya introduced this system, revealing his commitment to ensuring that every Shiba Inu-related activity is oriented toward making Shibarium users whole.

In the "Shib Owes You" system, every affected Shibarium user has an SOU NFT — an on-chain, verifiable record of exactly what the Shiba Inu ecosystem owes them. This is cryptographic proof that users own a claim, recorded permanently on the Ethereum blockchain, where no one can manipulate it or make it disappear.

SOU is live



Introducing SOU (Shib Owes You) an onchain NFT built as a good-faith effort to support impacted users with payouts, donations, and occasional rewards.



Transparent. Tradable. On-chain.

You can transfer it, split it, merge it, or trade it on marketplaces.



Claim your… pic.twitter.com/ONyO8OitJQ — Shib (@Shibtoken) February 16, 2026

Each SOU tracks a principal amount, which is the value being owed to a specific user. When payouts happen, the principal goes down, as well as when donations come in from the community.

The entire system, including minting, payouts, donations and transfers, was audited by Hexens, which revealed the audit has now been completed.

In a recent tweet, Hexens revealed security review of the new SOU (Shib Owes You) contracts powering a secondary NFT market for recovery and repayments following the Shibarium hack.

The assessment focused on asset recovery logic, repayment flows, NFT mechanics, access controls and overall fund safety.

The Shiba Inu community reacted to the recent update about the SOU, including Shiba Inu lead ambassador Shytoshi Kusama, who praised the team's work.

"Great work guys getting this out, kaal dhairya and the team," Kusama stated.

Shiba Inu price

The crypto market is mostly in red in early Tuesday session. At the time of writing, SHIB was down 2.36% in the last 24 hours to $0.000006431 and up 7% weekly.

The markets are reacting ahead of the FOMC minutes on Wednesday, which will show insights into the last interest rate decision and future monetary policy.

Investors are also expecting more delayed economic data this week, including December’s personal consumption expenditures index on Friday, the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation gauge.

Shiba Inu retreated after a sharp surge to $0.00000724 on Feb. 14, with the next support now at $0.00000575.