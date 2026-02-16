AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

Shiba Inu Jumps 12% in Burn Rate, But Price Is Still Down

By Godfrey Benjamin
Mon, 16/02/2026 - 11:19
Shiba Inu has seen a positive jump in burn rate as its weekly price is up 9%.
Advertisement
Shiba Inu Jumps 12% in Burn Rate, But Price Is Still Down
Cover image via U.Today

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Shiba Inu (SHIB), the dog-themed meme coin, has recorded a positive on one of its critical metrics in the last 24 hours. The ecosystem’s deflationary mechanism, the burn rate, flipped green as it climbed by 12.11% amid increased activities aimed at stabilizing the price outlook.

Advertisement

SHIB trading volume decline signals weak market p9articipation

Shibburn data shows that a total of 3,011,445 SHIB were permanently removed from the Shiba Inu ecosystem following the uptick in burn rate. This is significant considering that the burn rate had, in recent times, remained deep in the red zone.

At other times, the burn rate crashed to zero or near zero repeatedly as overall sentiment stayed bearish in the SHIB community. With the burn rate back in the green, community members will be anticipating a possible price improvement.

Article image
Shiba Inu Burn Rate Chart | Source: Shibburn

Notably, the burn rate is the ecosystem’s way of regulating circulating supply. An increase in burn rate mops up and permanently wipes out the tokens with the aim of creating scarcity. This often results in increased price value.

Shiba Inu‘s price has been facing severe fluctuations, crashing from an intraday peak of $0.000006888 to a low of $0.000006436 within the last 24 hours. As of this writing, Shiba Inu exchanged hands at $0.000006636, which represents a 3.22% decline within the time frame, but with 9% weekly growth.

Despite the drop, it appears the burn activity has supported its climb up from its previous intraday low. However, trading volume remains in the red zone, down by 28.97% to $165.03 million. Although the intense sell-off is gradually easing for SHIB, the meme coin sector is experiencing market-wide weakness.

The meme coin market capitalization recently plunged by over 30% as investor sentiment shifted to perceived safer assets in the crypto sector. This capital rotation away from meme coins has impacted Shiba Inu’s price recovery.

You Might Also Like
Title news
Sun, 02/15/2026 - 02:30
Shiba Inu Completes Golden Cross on Hourly Chart, Rises 6%
ByTomiwabold Olajide

Shiba Inu’s recovery tied to improving on-chain indicators

Interestingly, before this capital rotation, traders in the Shiba Inu community had their hope rekindled when 140 billion SHIB exited exchanges. The outflow suggested investors were not looking to sell their assets and had decided to move them into long-term storage.

The development helped ease sell pressure temporarily as SHIB posted a 17% recovery from its recent lows. Notably, Shiba Inu had shed over 30% of its value in the past month as a result of constant sell pressure on the meme coin.

In order for Shiba Inu to stay out of the bearish zone, other metrics, such as price and trading volume, would need to flip green. Market participants need to actively trade the meme coin and support its recovery journey, as only the burn rate might not sustain gains for long.

#Shiba Inu
Advertisement

Related articles

News
Feb 16, 2026 - 10:19
Bitcoin's 'Quantum Discount': Why Willy Woo Says BTC Is Breaking 12-Year Trend Against Gold
ByGamza Khanzadaev
News
Feb 16, 2026 - 9:43
SHIB Price Trends Toward $0.00000666, Level Traders Call 'Mark of the Beast'
ByArman Shirinyan
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Latest Press releases
Post-Event Press ReleaseNexTech Summit 2026 Mumbai, India | February 06, 2026
Toobit Launches TradingView Alert Integration to Provide Real-Time Market Signals
Paris Blockchain Week 2026 Where Institutions and Digital Assets Finally Meet
Subscribe to daily newsletter

Recommended articles

Interviews
Feb 12, 2026 - 12:25
Trezor Safe 7, Building Product, Accessible Self-Custody: Rare Interview With Trezor's Head of Hardware Product Adam Budínský
article image Vladislav Sopov
Reviews
Feb 10, 2026 - 9:08
DeLorean Labs $DMC: Tokenized Cars, On-Chain Reservations and Strong Community
article image Dan Burgin
Reviews
Feb 9, 2026 - 16:30
Gate Research: Why Leveraged Tokens Are Vanishing
article image Dan Burgin
Interviews
Feb 5, 2026 - 15:43
Web3 Leap: How DeLorean Labs Is Reimagining the Future of Cars
article image Dan Burgin
Interviews
Feb 3, 2026 - 17:19
“Blockchain Developers Are Solving Problems Other Industries Tackled Decades Ago” — Brandon Vrooman on What Gaming Teaches Crypto
article image Dan Burgin
Price Index
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
XRP Price Index
Cardano (ADA) Price Index
Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
Tron (TRX) Price Index
Polygon (POL) Price Index
Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
Solana (SOL) Price Index
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too
Popular articles
News
Feb 16, 2026 - 11:19
Shiba Inu Jumps 12% in Burn Rate, But Price Is Still Down
Godfrey Benjamin
News
Feb 16, 2026 - 10:19
Bitcoin's 'Quantum Discount': Why Willy Woo Says BTC Is Breaking 12-Year Trend Against Gold
Gamza Khanzadaev
News
Feb 16, 2026 - 9:43
SHIB Price Trends Toward $0.00000666, Level Traders Call 'Mark of the Beast'
Arman Shirinyan
Show all