    Binance Trims Market Listings: Five Spot Pairs Set to Be Removed

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Wed, 24/12/2025 - 15:49
    Major crypto exchange Binance set to cease trading on five spot trading pairs in holiday clean up.
    Five spot crypto trading pairs are set to face delisting on major crypto exchange Binance as the year 2025 wraps up. Trading pairs of cryptocurrencies Injective (INJ) and Vechain's VTO token are affected in the shakeup.

    In a recent announcement, Binance revealed its decision to remove and cease trading on five spot trading pairs on Dec. 26 at 3:00 a.m. (UTC). The spot trading pairs affected include BIO/FDUSD, ENS/FDUSD, INJ/ETH, TREE/BNB and VTHO/TRY.

    Binance usually undertakes reviews of all listed spot trading pairs to maintain a high-quality trading market, with its decision to delist these spot trading pairs based on one of its most recent reviews.

    The reason for delisting selected spot trading pairs might be due to various causes, including poor liquidity and trading volume.

    The recent move does not imply the delisting of the underlying tokens, as it only affects selected spot trading pairs. Users will still be able to trade the spot trading pair's base and quote assets on other trading pairs that are available on Binance.

    Binance news

    In a separate announcement, Binance said it will be performing wallet maintenance for Ethereum (ETH) Network on Dec. 25 at 6:00 a.m. (UTC). In order to support wallet maintenance, deposits and withdrawals on the Ethereum Network will be suspended from Dec. 25 at 5:55 a.m. (UTC), and will be resumed when the maintenance is complete. The maintenance is expected to take about one hour.

    Trading of tokens on the ETH network will not be impacted as Binance plans to handle all technical requirements involved for all users.

    Deposits and withdrawals for tokens on the Ethereum network will be reopened once the network is deemed to be stable, however, no further announcement may be made.

    In listing news, Binance has opened trading for the KGST/USDT trading pair; in the aftermath of the listing, Users will be able to start trading KGST against BTC, USDT and any other tokens on Binance Convert.

