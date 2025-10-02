AdvertisementAdvert.
    Shiba Inu Developer Breaks Silence on X With Decentralization Perspective

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Thu, 2/10/2025 - 13:40
    Shiba Inu developer hints at most crucial thing for privacy-focused blockchains
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Shiba Inu developer Kaal Dhairya has broken a brief silence on X with a response to Zama CEO Dr. Rand Hindi, which detailed a recent report on an attack on TEE blockchains.

    A Trusted Execution Environment (TEE) is a hardware-based, secure and isolated area within a device's processor that keeps data and code confidential and tamper-proof, even from the operating system.

    According to Hindi, the attack lets anyone with physical access to a TEE node on a blockchain access all the encrypted data in it. The said report includes four proof-of-concept attacks on existing mainnet chains, and anyone running a validator or a full node can run this attack with as little as $1,000.

    The Zama founder noted that there is no fix for this, as the only "mitigation" is to not allow untrusted people to run a node or force them to use a cloud provider, meaning that validators and RPC providers cannot run their own hardware, as a single malicious node would compromise everything. Hindi stated that the worst part remains that it is not the fault of the TEE protocols but rather of the intel company, with the fix existing outside the scope of their threat model.

    Shiba Inu developer weighs in

    Shiba Inu developer Kaal Dhairya responded to the Zama founder's post, tweeting: "(Though unrelated to Shibarium) To decentralize, or not to decentralize — that is always the question. But always FHE."

    The last social media X presence of the Shiba Inu developer was on Sept. 16, hence breaking his short silence on X.

    Zama, an open source cryptography company, is building Fully Homomorphic Encryption (FHE) solutions for blockchains, including Shiba Inu.

    Shiba Inu plans to introduce a new privacy-focused network on top of the Shibarium blockchain, in collaboration with Zama. The network will use Fully Homomorphic Encryption (FHE), a privacy tool to allow developers to use data on untrusted domains without needing to decrypt it.

