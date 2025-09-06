Shiba Inu Major Death Cross Appears Again: Details

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Shiba Inu just created a major death cross, this time again on its daily chart. A death cross occurs when a short-term moving average falls below a longer-term MA and might signify waning momentum.

Shiba Inu has just created this signal on its daily chart as the 50 MA has crossed beneath the 200 MA, marking the second time of this occurrence in 2025. SHIB last saw a death cross on its chart in February 2025, which was followed by months of dull price activity and a drop to $0.00001 in late June.

The appearance of another death cross remains surprising given that it comes nearly seven months after the last one and just weeks after a golden cross emerged on the Shiba Inu chart.

At the time of writing, SHIB remains in consolidation near $0.000012, trading at $0.00001227 as the broader market momentum stalled at September's start.

Shiba Inu golden cross fakeout?

As reported, Shiba Inu created a golden cross on its daily chart in August, the first of its kind in 2025. A golden cross is the reverse of death cross and often signals impending bullish momentum.

However, the occurrence of a golden cross was quickly overshadowed as markets weighed macroeconomic uncertainty and September's bearish seasonality. The month of September is believed to be the weakest in the year for cryptocurrencies.

Thus, the impact of the golden cross was muted as Shiba Inu's price entered into consolidation between $0.00001181 and $0.0000127, save for a brief spike to $0.000013 on Aug. 30.

Going forward, the market will closely watch where Shiba Inu's price trends next, given the current mixed signals presented on the charts. The broader market sentiment will also be watched. A decisive break above the daily moving average might boost bulls to aim for $0.000014 and $0.000016 next. Support remains at $0.00001 in the event of a drop.