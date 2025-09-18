Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    Shiba Inu Down 37% YTD, Is There Hope for Bulls?

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Thu, 18/09/2025 - 15:59
    Shiba Inu price manifested key trend in last two years
    Advertisement
    Shiba Inu Down 37% YTD, Is There Hope for Bulls?
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    According to CoinGlass data, Shiba Inu price performance is lagging across various time frames. Shiba Inu is just up 2.6% in the last 24 hours, while in the last 7 and 30 days, the dog coin was just up 2.41% and 5.41% on respective time frames.

    Advertisement

    More concerningly, Shiba Inu has dropped 37% on the year-to-date basis, while it has only increased 0.69% on the one-year basis. 

    At its peak, Shiba Inu gained millions of percent, reaching an all-time high of $0.000088 in October 2021. Months running into years after this historic peak, Shiba Inu price momentum has stalled.

    HOT Stories
    Bitcoin Booster Tim Draper Warns of North Korean Threat
    'Groundbreaking': Barry Silbert Reacts to Approval of ETF with XRP Exposure
    Ripple Announces Major Partnership with $1.5 Trillion Financial Giant Franklin Templeton and DBS Bank Singapore
    Crypto Market Prediction: Shiba Inu to Add Zero or Hit $0.00002? Is Bitcoin in Stealth Rally to $120,000? Ethereum Can Start $5,000 Rally Here

    Taken from its all-time high of $0.000088, Shiba Inu is currently down 84.83% from this peak. 

    Advertisement

    Despite this, Shiba Inu remains over one million percent higher since its inception, according to CoinGlass data. 

    Is there still hope for bulls?

    Shiba Inu closed the year 2023 and 2024 higher, with gains of 23% and 104%, respectively, buoyed by a positive Q4 performance in both instances.

    In 2023, while the Shiba Inu price was mostly flat for the larger part of the year, the dog coin saw a rise in the fourth quarter, increasing in the months spanning from October to December. 

    The same was witnessed in 2024, as the Shiba Inu price declined for months, only to stage a last minute Q4 rally to close the year 104% higher. Shiba Inu rose from a low of $0.00001231 in september of that year to reach a high of $0.00003344 in December, a 171% surge. 

    A trend evident for Shiba Inu in the last two years is that of last-minute Q4 rallies. It will be interesting to see if history repeats itself as Q4, 2025, progresses. 

    So far, Shiba Inu is up 10.25% in September, sparking hopes for a positive Q4 performance aided by macro triggers, including a Fed rate cut.

    At press time, Shiba Inu was trading at $0.00001343.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Shiba Inu
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Sep 18, 2025 - 15:52
    Coinbase Expands XRP, Dogecoin and Litecoin's Reach in UK
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    News
    Sep 18, 2025 - 15:26
    'Don't FUD XRP,' Warns Crypto Trader as Price Tops $3
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Origin Summit Announces Wave 3: Animation Powerhouse Maggie Kang to Join Programming Lineup
    Trust Wallet Unveils Bold New Roadmap to Onboard the Next Billion Users, Powered by TWT
    FuturoMining Achieves New Daily Yield Milestone for Altcoin Users
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Sep 18, 2025 - 15:59
    Shiba Inu Down 37% YTD, Is There Hope for Bulls?
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Sep 18, 2025 - 15:52
    Coinbase Expands XRP, Dogecoin and Litecoin's Reach in UK
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Sep 18, 2025 - 15:26
    'Don't FUD XRP,' Warns Crypto Trader as Price Tops $3
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all