Shiba Inu Adds One Zero in Epic Price Crash, SHIB Team Reacts

Shiba Inu (SHIB) has plunged by over 8.5% in the last 24 hours as the meme coin sector recorded a huge crash. Amid this bearish development of SHIB adding a zero, the ecosystem marketing lead, Lucie, has sent a "hang in there" message to the community.

Lucie inspires SHIB army with message of resilience

Notably, her message was sent to counter bearish views of the dog-themed meme coin by naysayers. The price slip and the addition of a zero had sparked negative comments and the labeling of Shiba Inu as a "dead ecosystem."

However, using a six-second video showing a race car making a U-turn, Lucie assured the SHIB army of a secure future. "SHIB is scarred by the past yet unstoppable in the future," she stated.

This validates how Shiba Inu has faced market downturns in the past and has always overcome the slips. She assures readers that, despite the current price slip, the project remains determined and forward-looking, as it will use the lessons from the scars to chart a new future.

Like the race car in the six-second video accelerating toward the sunrise, Lucie paints a clear vision for community members that SHIB will not just post a recovery but experience a rebirth. The marketing lead states that rather than recovering from current bearish conditions, SHIB will undergo a complete transformation.

The message hints at possible new partnerships or utilities being planned by the developers to reposition the meme coin. This might be the only way to ensure that SHIB makes a U-turn from its continued downward plunge and starts climbing.

Lucie emphasized that Shiba Inu has always learned from every setback and used it as a stepping stone for growth. She believes this will be no different as the project is more mature and will handle the current bearish setback with innovation meant to ensure that SHIB evolves into success.

Can SHIB price plunge be stabilized?

As of press time, Shiba Inu is changing hands at $0.000009351, down by 9.5% in the last 24 hours. Similarly, trading volume is down by 9.31% to $5.51 billion within the same time frame.

Market indicators, as spotted by U.Today, reveal that approximately 138 billion SHIB were moved to different exchanges by holders. The move signaled that traders were preparing to dump the meme coin amid its technical weakness.