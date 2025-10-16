Ripple Receives Mysterious $173 Million XRP Transfer, Shiba Inu (SHIB) $0.00001 Sell-Off May Start Soon, Forget Bitcoin (BTC) 4-Year Cycle — Crypto News Digest

Advertisement

70 million XRP shifted to Ripple subwallet amid market volatility

$173,641,944 XRP lands in Ripple wallet amid XRP price struggle around $2.50 per token.

A transfer of 70 million XRP, valued at $173.6 million, moved into a Ripple-controlled subwallet in what appears to be part of the company’s routing system tied to On-Demand Liquidity operations, as revealed by "XRPwallets." The shift came while XRP traded near $2.52 after dipping under $2 earlier this week.

The size of the transfer stands out. At current pricing, $173 million represents more than 2% of daily global XRP turnover, and even a fraction reaching open markets could pressure the price.

Some view the move as a signal of upcoming ODL expansion, potentially linked to Ripple’s RLUSD rollout with institutional partners. Others warn that large wallet activity keeps sentiment fragile, with traders wary of sudden supply shocks, especially ahead of ETF decisions expected later this month.

Shiba Inu faces mounting selling pressure

SHIB sellout could be next step for digital asset and, unfortunately, it seems like there are no alternatives.

As the asset experiences increased selling pressure, Shiba Inu is about to enter a critical phase. Recently, nearly 138 billion SHIB have been flowing into exchanges.

This indicates that traders are willing to sell their holdings in the face of ongoing technical weakness, marking a significant change in market sentiment. The spike in exchange inflows, which is a definite indication that holders are transferring tokens from cold storage to trading platforms is confirmed by on-chain data.

Following a brief attempt at recovery, SHIB is still stuck around $0.0000105 and is having difficulty moving above its previous support zone, which was between $0.0000117 and $0.0000122. In keeping with the bearish tone, this level has now turned into resistance.

Michael van de Poppe: 'This Cycle Is Unlike Any Other'

Analyst calls end of Bitcoin four-year theory, predicts longer crypto cycle.

Unprecedented October. The analyst notes that “Uptober” has become “Downtober”

According to crypto analyst Michael van de Poppe, the current market cycle has proven to be different in every way.

Van de Poppe lists three things that might support this assertion. First, "Uptober" has turned into "Downtober." The crypto market saw a historic sell-off over the past weekend; $19 billion in leveraged bets were liquidated following an Oct. 10 flash crash, the largest ever in crypto history. Bitcoin and other major cryptocurrencies are currently down in October, a month historically deemed bullish for the markets.

Altcoin shift. Unlike past cycles, altcoins have not rallied in sync.

The second and third reasons, according to the crypto analyst, are that altcoins did not break out at the "exact" same time as previous cycles and that Bitcoin made a new all-time high before its halving.

The last Bitcoin halving happened on April 20, 2024, which saw Bitcoin's block reward reduced from 6.25 to 3.125. Bitcoin reached a new high of $73,835 in March 2024, a month before the halving event. Bitcoin's current all time high of $126,198 was reached on Oct. 6, 2025.