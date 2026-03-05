AdvertisementAdvert.
    Shiba Inu +631% in Derivatives: Traders Sensing Next Move?

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Thu, 5/03/2026 - 15:16
    This comes as sentiment appeared to recover on the crypto market.
    Shiba Inu +631% in Derivatives: Traders Sensing Next Move?
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Shiba Inu futures flows saw a positive boost on a 12-hour basis as traders adjusted their positioning ahead of the next major move on the markets.

    According to CoinGlass data, Shiba Inu futures inflows reached $5.41 million in the last 12 hours, while futures outflows came in at $4.65 million. The difference in netflows yielded a positive 631% surge.

    This comes as sentiment appeared to recover on the crypto market, with the majority of cryptocurrencies trading in green, including Shiba Inu.

    HOT Stories
    Ex-Ripple Engineer: XRP Protocol Freeze Influenced Ethereum, Google Issues Scam Alert for iPhone Users, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Secures Binance Trading Expansion: Morning Crypto Report Hayes Issues Dire Warning About Bitcoin's Impressive Price Rally

    At the time of writing, SHIB was up 2.27% in the last 24 hours to $0.00000564. Shiba Inu remains down 7.4% in the last seven days. 

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Thu, 03/05/2026 - 10:06
    Shiba Inu Prints Mark of the Beast in 666% Futures Flow Spike
    ByArman Shirinyan

    Shiba Inu reversed a six-day drop from a low of $0.00000526 on March 3 but remains down 7.42% weekly.

    Shiba Inu appears not to be out of the woods yet as its open interest only rose 0.3% in the last 24 hours.

    Despite the ongoing price rebound, crypto markets remain on edge, with sellers taking profits on minor rallies. This backdrop has put Shiba Inu in a unique position, with traders now watching the next move.

    On the economic data front, investors are awaiting weekly jobless claims on Thursday and looking ahead to February’s nonfarm payrolls report on Friday.

    Altcoins remain at historically weak levels

    Altcoins remain at historically weak levels as the trend across the market has remained fairly negative in recent months.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Tue, 03/03/2026 - 13:58
    Altcoins Bleed: 38% Hit Multi-Year Lows in Cycle's Worst Dip Post-FTX Crash
    ByTomiwabold Olajide

    The crypto market has seen a continued sell-off since October when nearly $20 billion in leveraged bets were liquidated.

    Altcoins, including Shiba Inu, continue to struggle on the crypto market, even more so since the Oct. 10 event. According to CryptoQuant, 38% of altcoins are near all-time lows, with the recent drop worse than the post-FTX period.

    Shiba Inu continues to trade at multiyear lows after reaching $0.000005 last month, a low last seen in September 2021, just before SHIB price rose 830%. 

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction #Shiba Inu
    Related articles

    News
    Mar 5, 2026 - 15:10
    Shiba Inu Whales Trigger Exchange Reserve Drop to 80.9 Trillion SHIB
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    News
    Mar 5, 2026 - 15:09
    Coinbase Board and CEO Brian Armstrong Face Shareholder Lawsuit
    ByAlex Dovbnya
