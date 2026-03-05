AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Shiba Inu Whales Trigger Exchange Reserve Drop to 80.9 Trillion SHIB

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Thu, 5/03/2026 - 15:10
    Whales are beginning to buy more Shiba Inu amid push for price breakout.
    Advertisement
    Shiba Inu Whales Trigger Exchange Reserve Drop to 80.9 Trillion SHIB
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Google

    The Shiba Inu ecosystem is likely to start seeing signs of a liquidity crunch as whales backing the asset are now on a buying spree. Data shared by the analysis platform Whale Scan on X confirmed that the exchange reserve for SHIB has hit a record low.

    Advertisement

    Shiba Inu at risk of liquidity crunch

    Per the Whale Scan data, Shiba Inu left on exchanges have now hit a record low of 80,900,000,000,000 Shiba Inu. 

    The platform pointed out that while "weak hands" are busy watching the charts, whales are moving millions into private cold storage. This has hastened the fact that the SHIB supply is drying up.

    To further buttress the emerging liquidity shift, it pointed out the Shiba Inu burn rate that has jumped by 274% thus far this week. While the current reading shows a 100% drop, per Shibburn data, the week-to-date difference remains positive.

    SHIB whale actions have recorded crucial shifts thus far this year, with most trends rarely turning into price growth. Retail investors holding Shiba Inu are always watching out for potential breakout catalysts.

    However, each burn rate and SHIB open interest twist has always been impacted negatively by broader market trends. With limited product releases, the new liquidity crunch might become the next major tailwind to watch for the meme coin.

    SHIB and Bitcoin correlation

    Some analysts believe the fate of Shiba Inu is in part tied to the long-term performance of Bitcoin. 

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Wed, 03/04/2026 - 13:18
    Shiba Inu Price Soars 6%, With Burn Rate up 53,954%
    ByCaroline Amosun

    As of writing time, Bitcoin was trading at $72,821.22, up by 2.93% in 24 hours and lifting market sentiment. This sentiment now has a ripple effect on Shiba Inu, whose price has jumped by 2.56% to $0.00000564.

    Should this correlation grow stronger, Shiba Inu may flip Toncoin (TON) in the short term and possibly return to the top 20 list of assets in the long term. 

    The 666% surge in the Shiba Inu futures market has set the stage for a potential sustained price action moving forward.

    #Shiba Inu
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Mar 5, 2026 - 15:00
    XRP ETFs Stalls Despite Price Rally, But Canary Breaks Silence
    ByCaroline Amosun
    News
    Mar 5, 2026 - 14:33
    Are All Crypto Exchanges Equally Safe? Proof-of-Reservers Are Different
    ByArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Nordic Blockchain Conference returns to Stockholm for its 8th edition, highlighting the future of digital finance, policy, and blockchain’s interplay with other frontier technologies.
    Toobit Launches March Spot Challenge with Deposit and Trading Prizes
    2026 Global Game Connect Makes Its Sri Lanka Debut — A New Era of iGaming Experience Begins
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Feb 24, 2026 - 8:00
    From Algorithm to Execution: How BeLiquid Delivers Top Market Making for Tokens
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 12, 2026 - 12:25
    Trezor Safe 7, Building Product, Accessible Self-Custody: Rare Interview With Trezor's Head of Hardware Product Adam Budínský
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Feb 10, 2026 - 9:08
    DeLorean Labs $DMC: Tokenized Cars, On-Chain Reservations and Strong Community
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Feb 9, 2026 - 16:30
    Gate Research: Why Leveraged Tokens Are Vanishing
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 5, 2026 - 15:43
    Web3 Leap: How DeLorean Labs Is Reimagining the Future of Cars
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Google
    Popular articles
    News
    Mar 5, 2026 - 15:10
    Shiba Inu Whales Trigger Exchange Reserve Drop to 80.9 Trillion SHIB
    Godfrey Benjamin
    News
    Mar 5, 2026 - 15:00
    XRP ETFs Stalls Despite Price Rally, But Canary Breaks Silence
    Caroline Amosun
    News
    Mar 5, 2026 - 14:33
    Are All Crypto Exchanges Equally Safe? Proof-of-Reservers Are Different
    Arman Shirinyan
    Show all