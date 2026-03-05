AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Coinbase Board and CEO Brian Armstrong Face Shareholder Lawsuit

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Thu, 5/03/2026 - 15:09
    Coinbase Global’s board of directors and CEO Brian Armstrong are facing a high-stakes shareholder derivative lawsuit alleging they violated federal securities laws by misleading the public for over two years..
    Advertisement
    Coinbase Board and CEO Brian Armstrong Face Shareholder Lawsuit
    Cover image via U.Today
    Google

    Coinbase Global’s board of directors, including CEO Brian Armstrong, is currently facing a major shareholder derivative lawsuit. 

    Advertisement

    The complaint alleges that the executives and directors of the American crypto behemoth violated federal securities laws by issuing false or misleading public statements from April 14, 2021 through June 5, 2023. 

    The plaintiff lawyers are suing the executives on behalf of Coinbase itself since this is a "derivative" action, as explained by Consensys lawyer Bill Hughes. 

    HOT Stories
    Ex-Ripple Engineer: XRP Protocol Freeze Influenced Ethereum, Google Issues Scam Alert for iPhone Users, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Secures Binance Trading Expansion: Morning Crypto Report Hayes Issues Dire Warning About Bitcoin's Impressive Price Rally

    If the lawsuit is successful, any monetary damages recovered would be paid back to the corporate treasury. 

    Advertisement

    Misleading statements and risky listings 

    The complaint alleges that Coinbase's marketing assurances regarding trust and safety were misleading. 

    Institutional assets were kept legally separate, but retail customer assets were allegedly commingled.

    The suit claims retail holdings could be legally treated as the property of a bankruptcy estate. 

    Advertisement

    Coinbase allegedly only disclosed this severe bankruptcy risk in its quarterly filing that dated back to May 10, 2022. 

    card

    The lawsuit, which cites Coinbase's own internal framework for determining securities, claims that the trading platform  proceeded to list assets with high-risk assets, contradicting its public statements. 

    The complaint also touches upon Coinbase’s much-talked-about settlement with the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS).

    The NYDFS investigation shed light on a slew of due diligence  failures.  

    The crypto behemoth allegedly suffered a backlog of over 100,000 unreviewed transaction monitoring alerts by the end of 2021. This was due to weak training and poor oversight. 

    This resulted in a $100 million settlement ($50 million penalty and a $50 million mandated compliance investment). 

    #Coinbase
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Mar 5, 2026 - 15:10
    Shiba Inu Whales Trigger Exchange Reserve Drop to 80.9 Trillion SHIB
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    News
    Mar 5, 2026 - 15:00
    XRP ETFs Stalls Despite Price Rally, But Canary Breaks Silence
    ByCaroline Amosun
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Nordic Blockchain Conference returns to Stockholm for its 8th edition, highlighting the future of digital finance, policy, and blockchain’s interplay with other frontier technologies.
    Toobit Launches March Spot Challenge with Deposit and Trading Prizes
    2026 Global Game Connect Makes Its Sri Lanka Debut — A New Era of iGaming Experience Begins
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Feb 24, 2026 - 8:00
    From Algorithm to Execution: How BeLiquid Delivers Top Market Making for Tokens
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 12, 2026 - 12:25
    Trezor Safe 7, Building Product, Accessible Self-Custody: Rare Interview With Trezor's Head of Hardware Product Adam Budínský
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Feb 10, 2026 - 9:08
    DeLorean Labs $DMC: Tokenized Cars, On-Chain Reservations and Strong Community
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Feb 9, 2026 - 16:30
    Gate Research: Why Leveraged Tokens Are Vanishing
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 5, 2026 - 15:43
    Web3 Leap: How DeLorean Labs Is Reimagining the Future of Cars
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Google
    Popular articles
    News
    Mar 5, 2026 - 15:10
    Shiba Inu Whales Trigger Exchange Reserve Drop to 80.9 Trillion SHIB
    Godfrey Benjamin
    News
    Mar 5, 2026 - 15:09
    Coinbase Board and CEO Brian Armstrong Face Shareholder Lawsuit
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Mar 5, 2026 - 15:00
    XRP ETFs Stalls Despite Price Rally, But Canary Breaks Silence
    Caroline Amosun
    Show all