SHIB Price Prediction for September 6

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Saturday has started with a market correction, according to CoinMarketCap.

Advertisement

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

SHIB/USD

The rate of SHIB has declined by 0.46% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of SHIB has set a local support of $0.00001223. However, one should focus on the daily bar closure in terms of that mark.

If a bounce back does not happen, traders may see a level breakout, followed by a further drop to the $0.000012 zone.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, the rate of the meme coin is in the middle of the channel between the support of $0.00001183 and the resistance of $0.00001273. As neither side is dominating, sideways trading around the current prices is the more likely scenario.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the situation is similar. The price of SHIB is within the previous weekly candle, which means traders are unlikely to witness sharp moves soon. Such a statement is also confirmed by the falling volume.

SHIB is trading at $0.00001226 at press time.