SHIB Price Prediction for September 25

Most of the coins remain under bears' pressure, according to CoinMarketCap.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

SHIB/USD

The price of SHIB has declined by 3.17% over the past day.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of SHIB is near the local support of $0.00001183. If its breakout occurs, the decline may lead to the test of the $0.00001170$-$0.00001180 range soon.

Image by TradingView

On the longer time frame, the situation is also rather more bearish than bullish.

If the daily bar closes below the $0.00001181 level, the accumulated energy might be enough for a more profound drop to the $0.00001160 range.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, one should focus on the weekly bar's closure in terms of the $0.00001183 level. If its breakout occurs, traders may witness a dump to the $0.000011 zone soon.

SHIB is trading at $0.00001184 at press time.