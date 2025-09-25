Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    SHIB Price Prediction for September 25

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Thu, 25/09/2025 - 14:07
    Has rate of SHIB accumulated enough energy to drop to the $0.000011 zone?
    SHIB Price Prediction for September 25
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Most of the coins remain under bears' pressure, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    SHIB/USD

    The price of SHIB has declined by 3.17% over the past day.

    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of SHIB is near the local support of $0.00001183. If its breakout occurs, the decline may lead to the test of the $0.00001170$-$0.00001180 range soon.

    Image by TradingView

    On the longer time frame, the situation is also rather more bearish than bullish. 

    If the daily bar closes below the $0.00001181 level, the accumulated energy might be enough for a more profound drop to the $0.00001160 range.

    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, one should focus on the weekly bar's closure in terms of the $0.00001183 level. If its breakout occurs, traders may witness a dump to the $0.000011 zone soon.

    SHIB is trading at $0.00001184 at press time.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction
