SHIB Price Prediction for May 28

The correction has returned to the crypto market, according to CoinStats.

SHIB chart by CoinStats

SHIB/USD

The rate of SHIB is almost unchanged since yesterday.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of SHIB might have found a local resistance level of $0.00002622. However, one should pay attention to the daily closure.

If it happens far from that mark, there is a chance to see a correction to $0.000025.

Image by TradingView

On the daily time frame, the situation remains unclear. The rate of SHIB keeps accumulating energy for a further sharp move. In this case, traders are unlikely to see ups or downs right away.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, one should focus on the weekly bar in terms of the previous candle peak. If it happens above $0.00002686, the upward move may lead to the test of the resistance of $0.00002820 shortly.

SHIB is trading at $0.00002575 at press time.