    Original U.Today article

    SHIB Price Prediction for May 28

    Denys Serhiichuk
    When can traders expect increased volatility of SHIB?
    Tue, 28/05/2024 - 15:50
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The correction has returned to the crypto market, according to CoinStats.

    SHIB/USD

    The rate of SHIB is almost unchanged since yesterday.

    On the hourly chart, the price of SHIB might have found a local resistance level of $0.00002622. However, one should pay attention to the daily closure. 

    If it happens far from that mark, there is a chance to see a correction to $0.000025.

    On the daily time frame, the situation remains unclear. The rate of SHIB keeps accumulating energy for a further sharp move. In this case, traders are unlikely to see ups or downs right away.

    From the midterm point of view, one should focus on the weekly bar in terms of the previous candle peak. If it happens above $0.00002686, the upward move may lead to the test of the resistance of $0.00002820 shortly.

    SHIB is trading at $0.00002575 at press time.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction
    About the author
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

