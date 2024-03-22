    Original U.Today article

    SHIB Price Prediction for March 22

    Advertisement
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk
    When can traders expect bounce back of SHIB?
    Fri, 22/03/2024 - 18:00
    SHIB Price Prediction for March 22
    Cover image via www.tradingview.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Sellers have turned out to be more powerful than buyers, according to CoinStats.

    Advertisement
    SHIB chart by CoinStats

    SHIB/USD

    The rate of SHIB has followed the drop of other coins, going down by 2.59%.

    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of SHIB is trading below the support level of $0.00002653. At the moment, there are no reversal signals yet, which means the drop may lead to the test of the $0.000025 zone soon.

    Image by TradingView

    On the daily time frame, the rate of SHIB is falling after a false breakout of the $0.000028 area. 

    Related
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for March 21

    If the bar closes below yesterday's low, traders may expect a decline to the support of $0.00002380 within the next few days.

    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the price has bounced off the support of $0.00002380. However, if sellers' pressure continues and the candle closes near the mentioned mark, there is a chance to see a breakout, followed by a blast to $0.000020.

    SHIB is trading at $0.00002626 at press time.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

    related image Samson Mow Makes Important Bitcoin ETF Warning, Litecoin Gets Major Core Upgrade, Leading Exchange Widens BONE's Trading Options: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    2024/03/22 18:02
    Samson Mow Makes Important Bitcoin ETF Warning, Litecoin Gets Major Core Upgrade, Leading Exchange Widens BONE's Trading Options: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
    related image MicroStrategy's Michael Saylor Breaks Silence on BTC Price Drop
    2024/03/22 18:02
    MicroStrategy's Michael Saylor Breaks Silence on BTC Price Drop
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    related image Worldcoin (WLD) Slips 3% as It Sunsets Data Storage Amid Regulatory Pressure
    2024/03/22 18:02
    Worldcoin (WLD) Slips 3% as It Sunsets Data Storage Amid Regulatory Pressure
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Venom Foundation Ushers in a New Blockchain Era with Mainnet Launch
    ApeX Protocol Launches ApeX Grid Bot With Negative 0.002% Fees across 45+ Perpetual Markets
    DONK.MEME Presale Goes Live: Is This The Next Solana's $BOME and DOGWIFHAT Meme Coin?
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    SHIB Price Prediction for March 22
    Samson Mow Makes Important Bitcoin ETF Warning, Litecoin Gets Major Core Upgrade, Leading Exchange Widens BONE's Trading Options: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    MicroStrategy's Michael Saylor Breaks Silence on BTC Price Drop
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD