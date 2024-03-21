    Original U.Today article

    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for March 21

    Denys Serhiichuk
    Has price of Ethereum (ETH) accumulated enough strength for further rise?
    Thu, 21/03/2024 - 16:25
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The bounce back continues on the cryptocurrency market, according to CoinMarketCap.

    ETH/USD

    The rate of Ethereum (ETH) has increased by 5.59% over the last 24 hours.

    On the hourly chart, the price of ETH is in the middle of the local channel. At the moment, the rate is far from key levels, which means that neither bulls nor bears have seized the initiative.

    If buyers want to get back in the game, they need to restore the price above the $3,600 zone.

    On the bigger time frame, one should focus on the daily bar closure in terms of the nearest level of $3,547. If it happens above that and with no long wick, growth is likely to continue to the $3,700 area.

    From the midterm point of view, one should wait until the candle closes. If the bar closes around current prices, bulls may again seize the initiative, which can lead to a test of the vital $4,000 area.

    Ethereum is trading at $3,547 at press time.

