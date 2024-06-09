Advertisement
    SHIB Price Prediction for June 9

    Denys Serhiichuk
    Has correction of SHIB ended yet?
    Sun, 9/06/2024 - 13:49
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Sellers keep their pressure on the last day of the week, according to CoinMarketCap.

    SHIB/USD

    The rate of SHIB has fallen by 1.68% since yesterday. Over the last week, the price has fallen by 6.88%.

    On the hourly chart, the rate of the altcoin is in the middle of the local channel. However, if the price reaches the $0.00002330 mark, there is a chance of a resistance breakout, followed by a move to the $0.00002360 zone.

    On the daily chart, traders should pay attention to the interim level of $0.000023. If the bar closes below it and with no long wick, the decline is likely to continue to the $0.000022 range the upcoming week.

    From the midterm point of view, the price of SHIB is closer to the support than to the resistance.

    SHIB is trading at $0.00002317 at press time.

    About the author
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

