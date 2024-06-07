Advertisement
AD
    Original U.Today article

    SHIB Price Prediction for June 7

    Advertisement
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk
    Can rate of SHIB rise by end of week?
    Fri, 7/06/2024 - 12:02
    SHIB Price Prediction for June 7
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Bears' are still powerful as the the rates of the top 10 coins are falling, according to CoinStats.

    Advertisement
    SHIB chart by CoinStats

    SHIB/USD

    The price of SHIB has dropped by 1.18% since yesterday.

    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of SHIB is far from the support and resistance levels. Buyers may start thiking about a bounce back only if they restore the price to the $0.00002550 mark and fix above it.

    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, none of the sides is dominating. The volume remains low, which means there are low chances of seeing sharp moves soon. 

    Related
    Wed, 06/05/2024 - 14:19
    Toncoin (TON) Price Prediction for June 5
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk

    In this case, ongoing sideways trading in the narrow range of $0.000025-$0.000026 is the more likely scenario until the end of the week.

    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the picture is quite similar. Neither buyers nor sellers have seized the initiative. In this regard, traders may expect consolidation in the area of $0.000022-$0.000027.

    SHIB is trading at $0.00002527 at press time.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

    related image UXLINK Telegram-Based App Completes NFT Distribution, Teases Token Airdrop
    Jun 07, 2024 - 11:57
    UXLINK Telegram-Based App Completes NFT Distribution, Teases Token Airdrop
    Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
    related image Ripple CTO Shuts Down XRP Abandonment Speculation
    Jun 07, 2024 - 11:57
    Ripple CTO Shuts Down XRP Abandonment Speculation
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    related image Shiba Inu (SHIB) Volatility Disappears: Are Whales Getting Ready?
    Jun 07, 2024 - 11:57
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Volatility Disappears: Are Whales Getting Ready?
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    BEVM Visionary Builders (BVB) Program Launches a 60 Million Ecosystem Incentives Program
    B2BinPay v20 – Boosted Capabilities with TRX Staking and Expanded Blockchain Support
    BetFury Announces $20 Million Cryptodrop Event
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    SHIB Price Prediction for June 7
    UXLINK Telegram-Based App Completes NFT Distribution, Teases Token Airdrop
    Ripple CTO Shuts Down XRP Abandonment Speculation
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD