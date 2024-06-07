SHIB Price Prediction for June 7

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Bears' are still powerful as the the rates of the top 10 coins are falling, according to CoinStats.

SHIB chart by CoinStats

SHIB/USD

The price of SHIB has dropped by 1.18% since yesterday.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of SHIB is far from the support and resistance levels. Buyers may start thiking about a bounce back only if they restore the price to the $0.00002550 mark and fix above it.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, none of the sides is dominating. The volume remains low, which means there are low chances of seeing sharp moves soon.

In this case, ongoing sideways trading in the narrow range of $0.000025-$0.000026 is the more likely scenario until the end of the week.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the picture is quite similar. Neither buyers nor sellers have seized the initiative. In this regard, traders may expect consolidation in the area of $0.000022-$0.000027.

SHIB is trading at $0.00002527 at press time.