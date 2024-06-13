SHIB Price Prediction for June 13

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

After a slight bounce back, the price of most of the coins keep going down, according to CoinMarketCap.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

SHIB/USD

The rate of SHIB has fallen by 4.56% over the last day.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of SHIB is in the middle of the local channel.

However, if the upward move continues to the upper line, one can expect a breakout, followed by a move to the $0.0000222 zone.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, the rate of SHIB is coming back to the support level of $0.00002078. If its breakout occurs, the accumulated energy might be enough for a more profound drop to $0.000020.

Image by TradingView

A similar picture can be seen on the weekly chart. If the candle closes around current prices, traders may witness a test of the $0.000018 zone soon.

SHIB is trading at $0.00002157 at press time.