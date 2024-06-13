Advertisement
AD
    Original U.Today article

    SHIB Price Prediction for June 13

    Advertisement
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk
    Has drop of SHIB ended by now?
    Thu, 13/06/2024 - 18:00
    SHIB Price Prediction for June 13
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    After a slight bounce back, the price of most of the coins keep going down, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Advertisement
    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    SHIB/USD

    The rate of SHIB has fallen by 4.56% over the last day.

    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of SHIB is in the middle of the local channel. 

    Related
    Wed, 06/12/2024 - 09:00
    Binance Coin (BNB) Price Prediction for June 12
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk

    However, if the upward move continues to the upper line, one can expect a breakout, followed by a move to the $0.0000222 zone.

    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, the rate of SHIB is coming back to the support level of $0.00002078. If its breakout occurs, the accumulated energy might be enough for a more profound drop to $0.000020.

    Image by TradingView

    A similar picture can be seen on the weekly chart. If the candle closes around current prices, traders may witness a test of the $0.000018 zone soon.

    SHIB is trading at $0.00002157 at press time.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

    related image Cardano (ADA) Skyrockets 29% in Volume Amid Crypto Bloodbath
    Jun 13, 2024 - 18:02
    Cardano (ADA) Skyrockets 29% in Volume Amid Crypto Bloodbath
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    related image Here's When Ethereum ETFs Will Launch, According to Gensler
    Jun 13, 2024 - 18:02
    Here's When Ethereum ETFs Will Launch, According to Gensler
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    related image Ripple Reveals Ticker for Upcoming Stablecoin, Shiba Inu Praised by Forbes, Coinbase Sees Over $1 Billion Ethereum Outflow: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Jun 13, 2024 - 18:02
    Ripple Reveals Ticker for Upcoming Stablecoin, Shiba Inu Praised by Forbes, Coinbase Sees Over $1 Billion Ethereum Outflow: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    ONI DEX: Pioneering the Future of Decentralized Finance
    Solana’s $FRISE Raises $200,000 in 2 Hours, Top Dog's Gem of Summer 2024
    WEEX WXT Presale Launch and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony: Connect, Celebrate and Engage
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    SHIB Price Prediction for June 13
    Cardano (ADA) Skyrockets 29% in Volume Amid Crypto Bloodbath
    Here's When Ethereum ETFs Will Launch, According to Gensler
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD