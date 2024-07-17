SHIB Price Prediction for July 17

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The bounce back continues on the cryptocurrency market, according to CoinStats.

SHIB chart by CoinStats

SHIB/USD

The rate of SHIB has risen by 3.3% since yesterday.

Image by TradingView

Despite today's rise, the price of SHIB is looking bearish on the hourly chart. If the breakout of the $0.00001925 level happens, the correction is likely to continue to the $0.000019 zone.

Image by TradingView

A bearish picture can also be seen on the bigger time frame. The rate has once again failed to fix above $0.00001944. If bulls cannot seize the initiative by the end of the day, the drop may lead to the test of the $0.000018 range soon.

Image by TradingView

On the weekly chart, traders should focus on the candle's closure in terms of the $0.00001944 level.

If it happens near or above it and with no long wick, there is a chance of an ongoing rise to the $0.000022 range.

SHIB is trading at $0.00001910 at press time.