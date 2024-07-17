Advertisement
AD
    Original U.Today article

    SHIB Price Prediction for July 17

    Advertisement
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk
    Does SHIB have energy to keep growth going?
    Wed, 17/07/2024 - 15:43
    SHIB Price Prediction for July 17
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The bounce back continues on the cryptocurrency market, according to CoinStats.

    Advertisement
    Article image
    SHIB chart by CoinStats

    SHIB/USD

    The rate of SHIB has risen by 3.3% since yesterday.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    Despite today's rise, the price of SHIB is looking bearish on the hourly chart. If the breakout of the $0.00001925 level happens, the correction is likely to continue to the $0.000019 zone.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    A bearish picture can also be seen on the bigger time frame. The rate has once again failed to fix above $0.00001944. If bulls cannot seize the initiative by the end of the day, the drop may lead to the test of the $0.000018 range soon.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the weekly chart, traders should focus on the candle's closure in terms of the $0.00001944 level. 

    Related
    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction for July 16
    Tue, 07/16/2024 - 12:57
    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction for July 16
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk

    If it happens near or above it and with no long wick, there is a chance of an ongoing rise to the $0.000022 range.

    SHIB is trading at $0.00001910 at press time.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

    related image DOGE Price Prediction for July 17
    Jul 17, 2024 - 15:36
    DOGE Price Prediction for July 17
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    related image Peter Schiff Reacts to Bitcoin Price Surge Past $66,000
    Jul 17, 2024 - 15:36
    Peter Schiff Reacts to Bitcoin Price Surge Past $66,000
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    related image Michael Saylor Issues 'Bitcoin to the Moon' Tweet as BTC Holds Near $65,000
    Jul 17, 2024 - 15:36
    Michael Saylor Issues 'Bitcoin to the Moon' Tweet as BTC Holds Near $65,000
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Venom Announces Deepcoin Spot & Futures Listings
    Coinfest Asia 2024: Dive into Web3 Innovation Across 17 Immersive Areas
    BinaryX Announces Historic Vote to Burn 74% of BNX Tokens
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    SHIB Price Prediction for July 17
    DOGE Price Prediction for July 17
    Peter Schiff Reacts to Bitcoin Price Surge Past $66,000
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD