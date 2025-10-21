SHIB Price Analysis for October 21

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The market has almost changed to red today, according to CoinMarketCap.

SHIB/USD

The rate of SHIB has fallen by 0.26% over the past day.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of SHIB is going up after a breakout of the local resistance of $0.00001010. If bulls can hold the gained initiative and the daily bar closes near $0.00001030, growth is likely to continue to the $0.00001050 range.

Image by TradingView

On the longer time frame, the rate of SHIB is rising after a bounce back from the $0.00001019 level. However, buyers might need more time to accumulate energy for a further move.

In this case, sideways trading in the range of $0.00001030-$0.000011 is the most likely scenario.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the picture remains bearish as the price of the meme coin is under the $0.00001145 level. In this case, a further drop remains the more likely scenario.

SHIB is trading at $0.00001044 at press time.