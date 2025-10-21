AdvertisementAdvert.
    Original U.Today article

    SHIB Price Analysis for October 21

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Tue, 21/10/2025 - 15:17
    Can the rise of SHIB lead to a test of the $0.000011 zone soon?
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The market has almost changed to red today, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Article image
    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    SHIB/USD

    The rate of SHIB has fallen by 0.26% over the past day.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of SHIB is going up after a breakout of the local resistance of $0.00001010. If bulls can hold the gained initiative and the daily bar closes near $0.00001030, growth is likely to continue to the $0.00001050 range.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the longer time frame, the rate of SHIB is rising after a bounce back from the $0.00001019 level. However, buyers might need more time to accumulate energy for a further move.

    In this case, sideways trading in the range of $0.00001030-$0.000011 is the most likely scenario.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the picture remains bearish as the price of the meme coin is under the $0.00001145 level. In this case, a further drop remains the more likely scenario.

    SHIB is trading at $0.00001044 at press time.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction
