Original U.Today article

SHIB Price Analysis for November 9

Denys Serhiichuk
Has rate of SHIB reached overbought zone so far?
Thu, 11/09/2023 - 16:05
Cover image via www.tradingview.com

The market keeps rising, setting new local peaks, according to CoinMarketCap ranking.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

SHIB/USD

The rate of SHIB has increased by 4.72% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of SHIB is rising after a false breakout of the local support level of $0.00000847. If the daily candle closes near the resistance, the growth may continue to the $0.00000880 zone tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

On the daily chart, one should pay attention to the resistance level of $0.00000871. If the bar closes near it with no long wick, the accumulated energy might be enough for a breakout, followed by further growth to $0.000009.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, traders should focus on the mirror level of $0.00000876.

If its false breakout happens and the candle closes far from it, one can expect a correction within the next week.

SHIB is trading at $0.00000865 at press time.

Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

