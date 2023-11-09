SHIB Price Analysis for November 9

Original U.Today article

Has rate of SHIB reached overbought zone so far?

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The market keeps rising, setting new local peaks, according to CoinMarketCap ranking.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

SHIB/USD

The rate of SHIB has increased by 4.72% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of SHIB is rising after a false breakout of the local support level of $0.00000847. If the daily candle closes near the resistance, the growth may continue to the $0.00000880 zone tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

On the daily chart, one should pay attention to the resistance level of $0.00000871. If the bar closes near it with no long wick, the accumulated energy might be enough for a breakout, followed by further growth to $0.000009.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, traders should focus on the mirror level of $0.00000876.

If its false breakout happens and the candle closes far from it, one can expect a correction within the next week.

SHIB is trading at $0.00000865 at press time.