SHIB Price Analysis for November 6

Most of the coins remain under sellers' pressure, according to CoinMarketCap.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

SHIB/USD

The rate of SHIB has declined by 0.51% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of SHIB has made a false breakout of the local support of $0.00000893.

However, if the daily bar closes far from that mark, one can expect a test of the resistance by tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

On the longer time frame, the rate of SHIB is far from key levels. Thus, the volume is low, which means sideways trading around the current prices is the most likely scenario until the end of the week.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, one should focus on the weekly bar's closure in terms of the $0.00000832 level. If its breakout happens, the accumulated energy might be enough for a more profound drop to the $0.000007-$0.000008 range.

SHIB is trading at $0.00000906 at press time.