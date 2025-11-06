AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD
    Original U.Today article

    SHIB Price Analysis for November 6

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Thu, 6/11/2025 - 15:02
    Can the rate of SHIB fix below $0.000009 by the end of the week?
    Advertisement
    SHIB Price Analysis for November 6
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Most of the coins remain under sellers' pressure, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Advertisement
    Article image
    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    SHIB/USD

    The rate of SHIB has declined by 0.51% over the last 24 hours.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of SHIB has made a false breakout of the local support of $0.00000893. 

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Tue, 11/04/2025 - 16:03
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for November 4
    ByDenys Serhiichuk

    However, if the daily bar closes far from that mark, one can expect a test of the resistance by tomorrow.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the longer time frame, the rate of SHIB is far from key levels. Thus, the volume is low, which means sideways trading around the current prices is the most likely scenario until the end of the week.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, one should focus on the weekly bar's closure in terms of the $0.00000832 level. If its breakout happens, the accumulated energy might be enough for a more profound drop to the $0.000007-$0.000008 range.

    SHIB is trading at $0.00000906 at press time.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Nov 6, 2025 - 14:57
    Ripple CTO Debunks Compulsory Use of DeFi Compliance Features
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    News
    Nov 6, 2025 - 14:44
    'Shall We Be Concerned?': PeckShield Alerts of Next Major DeFi Risk Worth $27 Million
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Toobit Integrates CCXT, Giving Every Trader Access to Professional-Grade Trading Systems
    Leverage Shares by Themes adds GEMI, BLSH, BMNR to leveraged single-stock ETF suite — debuting first-to-market GEMG
    Zama Announces Strategic Acquisition of KKRT Labs to Scale Confidentiality on Public Blockchains
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    Price Analysis
    Nov 6, 2025 - 15:02
    SHIB Price Analysis for November 6
    Denys Serhiichuk
    News
    Nov 6, 2025 - 14:57
    Ripple CTO Debunks Compulsory Use of DeFi Compliance Features
    Godfrey Benjamin
    News
    Nov 6, 2025 - 14:44
    'Shall We Be Concerned?': PeckShield Alerts of Next Major DeFi Risk Worth $27 Million
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Show all