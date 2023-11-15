SHIB Price Analysis for November 15

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The cryptocurrency market is trading in neutral mode, according to CoinStats.

SHIB chart by CoinStats

SHIB/USD

The rate of SHIB has declined by 0.35% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

Despite today's fall, the price of SHIB is looking bullish on the local chart. The rate is trying to break the resistance level of $0.00000861. If that happens, the upward move is likely to continue to the $0.000009 area.

Image by TradingView

On the daily time frame, the price of SHIB is far from the support and resistance levels. Thus, the volume has fallen, which means that there are low chances to expect any shape moves soon.

Respectively, sideways trading in the range of $0.000008-$0.000009 is the the more likely scenario for the next few days.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger chart, the rate is trading within the previous weekly bar. If buyers want to keep the rise going, they need to restore the price to the $0.0000950 mark.

SHIB is trading at $0.00000857 at press time.