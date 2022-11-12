DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for November 12

Original U.Today article

Have DOGE and SHIB found local bottom yet?

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The weekend has started with a further decline on the cryptocurrency market.

DOGE/USD

DOGE is an exception, going up by 1.21% over the last 24 hours.

On the daily chart, traders should pay close attention to the resistance level at $0.9461. If the bar closes above it, the accumulated strength might be enough for a rise to the next zone around $0.11, where buyers may face bears' pressure.

In addition, an upward move can happen as the selling volume has declined.

DOGE is trading at $0.8923 at press time.

SHIB/USD

Unlike DOGE, SHIB is in a bearish cycle despite the recent bullish candle. The meme coin's price has fallen by almost 6% since yesterday.

On the daily time frame, SHIB could not fix above the $0.00001 mark, which is a bearish midterm signal. If the decline continues to the support level at $0.00000924, the breakout may initiate a sharp drop to the $0.000008 area by the end of the month.

SHIB is trading at $0.00000957 at press time.