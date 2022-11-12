Original U.Today article

DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for November 12

Sat, 11/12/2022 - 14:16
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Have DOGE and SHIB found local bottom yet?
The weekend has started with a further decline on the cryptocurrency market.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

DOGE/USD

DOGE is an exception, going up by 1.21% over the last 24 hours.

DOGE/USD chart byTradingView

On the daily chart, traders should pay close attention to the resistance level at $0.9461. If the bar closes above it, the accumulated strength might be enough for a rise to the next zone around $0.11, where buyers may face bears' pressure.

In addition, an upward move can happen as the selling volume has declined.

DOGE is trading at $0.8923 at press time.

SHIB/USD

Unlike DOGE, SHIB is in a bearish cycle despite the recent bullish candle. The meme coin's price has fallen by almost 6% since yesterday.

SHIB/USD chart by TradingView

On the daily time frame, SHIB could not fix above the $0.00001 mark, which is a bearish midterm signal. If the decline continues to the support level at $0.00000924, the breakout may initiate a sharp drop to the $0.000008 area by the end of the month.

SHIB is trading at $0.00000957 at press time.

About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

