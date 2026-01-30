SHIB Price Analysis for January 30

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The market keeps going down today, according to CoinMarketCap.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

SHIB/USD

The rate of SHIB is almost unchanged since yesterday.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of SHIB is rising after a false breakout of the local support at $0.00000711. If the daily bar closes near the resistance or above it, the upward move is likely to continue to the $0.00000750 range.

Image by TradingView

On the longer time frame, the situation is less bullish. The rate of SHIB is far from main levels, which means neither bulls nor bears are dominating.

In this case, sideways trading in the zone of $0.00000720-$0.00000750 is the most likely scenario this week.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, sellers remain more powerful than buyers as the price of SHIB has not bounced back far from the support at $0.00000678. In this case, traders may witness an ongoing correction at the beginning of next month.

SHIB is trading at $0.00000731 at press time.