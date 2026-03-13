AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Vitalik Buterin Unveils What He Did With 500 Trillion SHIB Donated by Ryoshi in 2021

    By Yuri Molchan
    Fri, 13/03/2026 - 9:20
    Ethereum founder has shared the details of how his disposed of the massive amount of SHIB received in 2021.
    Advertisement
    Vitalik Buterin Unveils What He Did With 500 Trillion SHIB Donated by Ryoshi in 2021
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Google
    Advertisement

    Vitalik Buterin, one of the Ethereum founders and the platform’s frontman, has posted a tweet about his donations over the past five years, including a large number of SHIB meme coins. In 2021, the mysterious founder of Shiba Inu, Ryoshi, sent Vitalik half of the initial quadrillion SHIB supply as a sign of respect and acknowledgement.

    Vitalik chose not to keep those coins, though. Here’s what he did with them.

    Vitalik Buterin and 500 trillion SHIB + other "next DOGE" coins

    By publishing his tweet, Vitalik reacted to numerous X posts, saying that he allegedly donated a lot of funds to the Future of Life Institute several years ago, which also connects him to “various policy actions that they take.”

    Advertisement

    Buterin decided to “clear the record” regarding his connection to the aforementioned organization, sharing the details of how he disposed of half a quadrillion SHIB, as well as other meme coins he received from various sources in 2021.

    HOT Stories
    Billionaire Druckenmiller Claims Crypto Could Be New Reserve Currency Crypto Market Review: Unexpected Shiba Inu (SHIB) Breakout Recorded, Cardano (ADA) Grinds to Yearly Bottom, Is $71,000 Flashing on Bitcoin's (BTC) Horizon?

    In early 2021, Vitalik received substantial amounts of Shiba Inu and other dog-themed coins. He believes he received those “presents” because the creators of those coins wanted to use the “Vitalik owns half of our supply” scheme as a marketing gimmick and thus turn their coins into “the next Dogecoin.”

    Vitalik also stressed that back then, the market value of those tokens quickly surged and their cumulative “book value” surpassed one billion dollars.

    Advertisement

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Thu, 03/12/2026 - 16:07
    Vitalik Buterin Rewrites Ethereum's Core Values With Three Key Points That Will Define Ether's Future
    ByGamza Khanzadaev

    Vitalik gets rid of SHIB and other meme coins

    Vitalik then expected those coins to be a bubble that would “pop quickly” with a massive price drop to follow. Therefore, he sold what he could for ETH and used the proceeds to make donations. In particular, he sent some SHIB to the Crypto Relief initiative in India and to Sandeep.

    He also transferred some coins to the Future of Life Institute. He pointed out that he expected to cash those SHIB coins for a maximum of $10- $25 million. Instead, he managed to convert it into half a billion dollars.

    However, it is known that Vitalik also burned around 410 trillion Shiba Inu, thus sending roughly half of the meme coin’s supply out of circulation for good. Since then, the SHIB community, together with the team, continues burning SHIB coins regularly to increase the coin’s scarcity.  

    Article image
    Daily SHIB burns. Source: Shibburn
    #Shiba Inu #Ryoshi #Token Burn
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Mar 13, 2026 - 8:53
    XRP Reclaims $1.40 Mark as Price Jumps 6%, Where Is Price Heading?
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    News
    Mar 13, 2026 - 7:16
    ETH Rallies Nearly 5% While XRP Underperforms
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Gaming Giant Square Enix Becomes Node Validator on the Tezos Blockchain
    Bybit Pay Joins the Mastercard Crypto Credential Network, Simplifying Verifiable Crypto Transfers
    MEXC Records $175M Net Inflows in February, Ranking 4th Among Global CEXs
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Feb 24, 2026 - 8:00
    From Algorithm to Execution: How BeLiquid Delivers Top Market Making for Tokens
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 12, 2026 - 12:25
    Trezor Safe 7, Building Product, Accessible Self-Custody: Rare Interview With Trezor's Head of Hardware Product Adam Budínský
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Feb 10, 2026 - 9:08
    DeLorean Labs $DMC: Tokenized Cars, On-Chain Reservations and Strong Community
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Feb 9, 2026 - 16:30
    Gate Research: Why Leveraged Tokens Are Vanishing
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 5, 2026 - 15:43
    Web3 Leap: How DeLorean Labs Is Reimagining the Future of Cars
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Google
    Popular articles
    News
    Mar 13, 2026 - 9:20
    Vitalik Buterin Unveils What He Did With 500 Trillion SHIB Donated by Ryoshi in 2021
    Yuri Molchan
    News
    Mar 13, 2026 - 8:53
    XRP Reclaims $1.40 Mark as Price Jumps 6%, Where Is Price Heading?
    Godfrey Benjamin
    News
    Mar 13, 2026 - 7:16
    ETH Rallies Nearly 5% While XRP Underperforms
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all