    Has Shiba Inu Finally Shown Signs of Life? 1.75 Trillion Fueled Breakout

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Fri, 13/03/2026 - 9:38
    Shiba Inu finally wakes up as more than 1.75 trillion in volume backs up the breakthrough of the local resistance.
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    After months of persistent weakness, Shiba Inu has finally shown a noticeable reaction on the market, posting a short-term breakout backed by a notable increase in trading activity. The move comes after SHIB struggled to sustain upward momentum and repeatedly formed lower highs while grinding downward in a blatantly bearish structure for weeks. 

    The most recent breakout has reignited debate over whether the meme asset may be stabilizing, even though the overall trend is still precarious.

    Shiba Inu ready for rebound

    SHIB is currently trading close to $0.0000060, which represents a slight rebound from recent lows. After the token broke free from a tight descending triangle formation that had been limiting price action for a few days, the breakout took place. Buyers intervened forcefully after the pattern’s upper boundary was crossed, driving the price higher and starting a brief rally.

    Article image
    SHIB/USDT Chart by TradingView

    The volume behind the breakout is what distinguishes this move. Around 1.75 trillion SHIB in trading volume accompanied the surge, which was a significant increase over the activity observed during the prior consolidation period. Because they show greater market participation rather than isolated speculative moves, these volume expansions frequently play a crucial role in validating breakout attempts.

    The increase in activity indicates that traders were actively positioning themselves around the breakout, either opening new long trades in anticipation of a recovery or covering short positions. At this point, more liquidity can aid in stabilizing price movement, particularly following a protracted decline in which confidence has been low.

    Shiba Inu not yet ready

    Shiba Inu’s technical structure is still far from completely bullish despite the positive response. The asset is still trading below a number of significant moving averages that have historically served as dynamic resistance levels. These indicators must be reclaimed before a sustainable recovery can be confirmed.

    The breakout might give SHIB the opportunity to try pushing toward adjacent resistance zones in the near future. Instead of continuing its previous decline, the market may gradually move into a wider consolidation phase if the token is able to sustain its momentum and hold above the breakout area.

    Investors should still exercise caution, though. The larger trend still shows months of selling pressure, even though the 1.75 trillion volume spike lends credence to the breakout. Shiba Inu has at last displayed a pulse, for the time being. The ability of buyers to maintain control in the upcoming sessions will determine whether this breakout turns into a long-term recovery.

    #Shiba Inu #Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction
