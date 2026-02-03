AdvertisementAdvert.
    Original U.Today article

    SHIB Price Analysis for February 3

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Tue, 3/02/2026 - 15:43
    Can the rate of SHIB fix above $0.0000070 by the end of the week?
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Bulls are not yet able to seize the initiative, according to CoinMarketCap.

    SHIB/USD

    The rate of SHIB has declined by 0.74% over the last 24 hours.

    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of SHIB is rising after setting local support at $0.00000677. If growth continues and the daily bar closes near the resistance, traders may expect an ongoing upward move to the $0.0000070 zone.

    Image by TradingView

    On the longer time frame, one should focus on the recently formed level at $0.00000691. If its breakout happens, the accumulated energy might be enough for further growth to the $0.00000720-$0.00000740 range. 

    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the rate of SHIB is within yesterday's bar, which means none of the sides has seized the initiative to make a sharp move. This is confirmed by the low volume. In this case, sideways trading in the area of $0.00000650-$0.00000750 is the most likely scenario.

    SHIB is trading at $0.00000680 at press time.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction
