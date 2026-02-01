SHIB Price Analysis for February 1

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The end of the week is bearish for most of the coins, according to CoinMarketCap.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

SHIB/USD

The price of SHIB has dropped by 0.17% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of SHIB keeps going down after a false breakout of the local support at $0.00000671. If the daily bar closes below that mark, there is a chance to see a test of the $0.00000650 range shortly.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, there are also no reversal signals so far. In this case, one should pay attention to the nearest level of $0.00000678.

If a breakout happens, traders may witness a further decline to the $0.00000600 zone over the next few days.

Image by TradingView

A similar picture is on the weekly time frame. If sellers' pressure continues, the accumulated energy might be enough for a dump to the next support level at $0.00000543.

SHIB is trading at $0.00000671 at press time.