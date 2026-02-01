AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD
    Original U.Today article

    SHIB Price Analysis for February 1

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Sun, 1/02/2026 - 17:21
    Can the decline of SHIB lead to a test of the $0.00000600 zone next week?
    Advertisement
    SHIB Price Analysis for February 1
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The end of the week is bearish for most of the coins, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Advertisement
    Article image
    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    SHIB/USD

    The price of SHIB has dropped by 0.17% over the last 24 hours.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of SHIB keeps going down after a false breakout of the local support at $0.00000671. If the daily bar closes below that mark, there is a chance to see a test of the $0.00000650 range shortly.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, there are also no reversal signals so far. In this case, one should pay attention to the nearest level of $0.00000678.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Fri, 01/30/2026 - 16:17
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for January 30
    ByDenys Serhiichuk

    If a breakout happens, traders may witness a further decline to the $0.00000600 zone over the next few days.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    A similar picture is on the weekly time frame. If sellers' pressure continues, the accumulated energy might be enough for a dump to the next support level at $0.00000543.

    SHIB is trading at $0.00000671 at press time.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Feb 1, 2026 - 17:11
    20x ETH Long Emerges as Ethereum Crashes 10%, Reversal Coming?
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Feb 1, 2026 - 17:02
    Shiba Inu Open Interest Crashes 11% as SHIB Price Hits Near 3-Year Low
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Bcon Global Launches Non-Custodial Crypto Payment Gateway for Direct Wallet Payments
    Global Blockchain Show Abu Dhabi 2025 Concludes as a Landmark Gathering Shaping the Future of Web3 and Digital Economies
    Money20/20 Asia 2026 Unveils Transformative Agenda and Stellar Keynote Lineup
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Price Analysis
    Feb 1, 2026 - 17:21
    SHIB Price Analysis for February 1
    article image Denys Serhiichuk
    News
    Feb 1, 2026 - 17:11
    20x ETH Long Emerges as Ethereum Crashes 10%, Reversal Coming?
    article image Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Feb 1, 2026 - 17:02
    Shiba Inu Open Interest Crashes 11% as SHIB Price Hits Near 3-Year Low
    article image Tomiwabold Olajide
    Crypto News DigestNews
    Feb 1, 2026 - 17:00
    Shiba Inu Buyers Step In, Peter Brandt Reveals Bitcoin Price Rebound Target, Ripple Exec Confirms XRP as Priority — Top Weekly Crypto News
    article image Dan Burgin
    News
    Feb 1, 2026 - 16:47
    Litecoin to $400? Yes, but 'Digital Silver' Still Has to Survive $63 Guillotine First
    article image Gamza Khanzadaev
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    Price Analysis
    Feb 1, 2026 - 17:21
    SHIB Price Analysis for February 1
    Denys Serhiichuk
    News
    Feb 1, 2026 - 17:11
    20x ETH Long Emerges as Ethereum Crashes 10%, Reversal Coming?
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Feb 1, 2026 - 17:02
    Shiba Inu Open Interest Crashes 11% as SHIB Price Hits Near 3-Year Low
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Show all