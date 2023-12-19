Advertisement
SOL, BONK and DOGE Price Analysis for December 19

Denys Serhiichuk
Can bounce back of altcoins switch to midterm bullish reversal?
Tue, 12/19/2023 - 18:00
Most of the coins are facing a bounce back after a few days of correction, according to CoinStats.

SOL/USD

The rate of Solana (SOL) has risen by 5.06% over the last day.

On the daily chart, the price of SOL keeps trading sideways, gaining energy for a further sharp move.

Buyers may start thinking about an ongoing rise only if the rate breaks the $78 mark and fixes above it.

SOL is trading at $74.43 at press time.

BONK/USD

BONK has not followed the rise of SOL, going down by 1.73%.

The rate of BONK is looking bearish as the price is coming back to the support level of $0.0000183. If it breaks out, the decline may continue to the $0.0000149 mark soon.

BONK is trading at $0.0000194 at press time.

DOGE/USD

The rate of DOGE has increased by 1.38% since yesterday.

From the technical point of view, the price of DOGE is neither bullish nor bearish, as it is located in the middle of a wide channel. However, if buyers lose the $0.09 area, there is a chance to see a drop to the support of $0.08380 soon.

DOGE is trading at $0.09151 at press time.

About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

