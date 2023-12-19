SOL, BONK and DOGE Price Analysis for December 19

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Most of the coins are facing a bounce back after a few days of correction, according to CoinStats.

Top coins by CoinStats

SOL/USD

The rate of Solana (SOL) has risen by 5.06% over the last day.

Image by TradingView

On the daily chart, the price of SOL keeps trading sideways, gaining energy for a further sharp move.

Buyers may start thinking about an ongoing rise only if the rate breaks the $78 mark and fixes above it.

SOL is trading at $74.43 at press time.

BONK/USD

BONK has not followed the rise of SOL, going down by 1.73%.

Image by TradingView

The rate of BONK is looking bearish as the price is coming back to the support level of $0.0000183. If it breaks out, the decline may continue to the $0.0000149 mark soon.

BONK is trading at $0.0000194 at press time.

DOGE/USD

The rate of DOGE has increased by 1.38% since yesterday.

Image by TradingView

From the technical point of view, the price of DOGE is neither bullish nor bearish, as it is located in the middle of a wide channel. However, if buyers lose the $0.09 area, there is a chance to see a drop to the support of $0.08380 soon.

DOGE is trading at $0.09151 at press time.