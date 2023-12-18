Advertisement
ADA and BNB Price Analysis for December 18

Denys Serhiichuk
Is it possible to see bounce back of Cardano (ADA) and Binance Coin (BNB) this week?
Mon, 12/18/2023 - 18:00
Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The week has started with continued bear dominance, according to CoinStats.

ADA/USD

The rate of Cardano (ADA) has declined by 3.42% over the last day.

On the daily chart, the price of ADA keeps falling after yesterday's bearish closure.

DOGE Price Analysis for December 17

If today's bar closes near the $0.55 mark, there is a high chance to see a test of the support of $0.5106 soon.

ADA is trading at $0.5664 at press time.

BNB/USD

Binance Coin (BNB) has lost less than Cardano (ADA), as its rate has declined by 1.42%.

Despite today's fall, the price of BNB is far from the support or resistance levels. However, if buyers lose the $230 mark, the energy might be enough for a breakout of $224. Such a scenario is relevant until the end of the week.

BNB is trading at $237 at press time.

Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

