SHIB Price Analysis for December 10

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The middle of the week is mainly controlled by bulls, according to CoinMarketCap.

Advertisement

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

SHIB/USD

The price of SHIB has fallen by 0.87% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of SHIB has made a false breakout of the local support of $0.00000848. However, if a bounce back does not happen and the daily bar closes near that mark, one can expect an ongoing correction to the $0.00000840 range.

Image by TradingView

On the longer time frame, the price of SHIB is in the middle of the wide channel, between the support of $0.00000755 and the resistance of $0.00000937.

As none of the sides is dominating, there are low chances of seeing sharp moves this week.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the picture is similar. However, if the weekly bar closes with a long wick, traders may witness a test of the $0.000007 range soon.

SHIB is trading at $0.00000848 at press time.