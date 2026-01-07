Do Not Be Shocked if XRP Slips Below $2 Again, Bollinger Bands Warn

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

XRP's weekend rally might have looked good at first, but the price action is already telling a different story, and the Bollinger Bands are showing it. After starting at $2.41 in early Monday trading, XRP hit a wall, dropping almost 7% in the same day, as visible on the TradingView chart. It also started to lose steam right when it reached the upper boundary of the indicator's range.

The fourth biggest cryptocurrency is still trading below the midline of the Bollinger Bands on the weekly time frame, currently at $2.4254. Until XRP closes decisively above this level, the market will see the bounce as a counter-trend move inside a still-valid downward channel that began back in late October.

XRP/USD by TradingView

And that lower band? It is currently sitting at $1.6679, having already been visited once last month.

Another angle for XRP

The daily chart backs up the warning. After a strong three-day increase that brought XRP up from $1.90 to $2.41, buyers have not been able to keep the upward trend going. The middle band on the daily chart sits near $1.96 and will probably become the magnet if the price keeps sliding.

Now that the upper band is rejecting attempts above $2.3, it is much more likely that we will see another test of sub-$2 liquidity zones.

Short-term bulls might get another shot, but not at the highs they were hoping for.

If the market stays volatile and the upper band keeps rejecting, it is not just possible, it is likely that the price of XRP will drop below $2. That is just how Bollinger Band pullbacks usually happen during unresolved weekly consolidations.