SHIB, LEASH and BONE Price Analysis for March 7

Bulls could not fully seize the initiative, as most of the coins are back in the red zone.
SHIB/USD
The rate of SHIB has declined by almost 1% over the last 24 hours.
Despite today's rise, there are more chances to see a further fall than a bounce back. At the moment, the price is trying to fix below the interim support level at $0.00001089. If that happens, the decline may continue to the vital $0.000010 zone shortly.
SHIB is trading at $0.00001090 at press time.
LEASH/USD
The rate of Doge Killer (LEASH) has remained the same since yesterday.
On the daily chart, the rate of LEASH has once again made a false breakout of the resistance at $519. If the situation remains the same until the end of the day, one can expect a further downward move to the $500 area.
LEASH is trading at $505.9 at press time.
BONE/USD
BONE is the biggest loser today, going down by 3.79%.
On the daily time frame, the price of BONE is about to fix below the important $1.50 mark. Thus, the volume is going down, which means that buyers are not ready to buy at the current levels. In this case, the more likely scenario is a decline to the support at $1.38 by the end of the week.
BONE is trading at $1.46 at press time.