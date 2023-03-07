SHIB, LEASH and BONE Price Analysis for March 7

Original U.Today article

Are there any meme coins that are ready for local growth?

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Bulls could not fully seize the initiative, as most of the coins are back in the red zone.

SHIB/USD

The rate of SHIB has declined by almost 1% over the last 24 hours.

Despite today's rise, there are more chances to see a further fall than a bounce back. At the moment, the price is trying to fix below the interim support level at $0.00001089. If that happens, the decline may continue to the vital $0.000010 zone shortly.

SHIB is trading at $0.00001090 at press time.

LEASH/USD

The rate of Doge Killer (LEASH) has remained the same since yesterday.

On the daily chart, the rate of LEASH has once again made a false breakout of the resistance at $519. If the situation remains the same until the end of the day, one can expect a further downward move to the $500 area.

LEASH is trading at $505.9 at press time.

BONE/USD

BONE is the biggest loser today, going down by 3.79%.

On the daily time frame, the price of BONE is about to fix below the important $1.50 mark. Thus, the volume is going down, which means that buyers are not ready to buy at the current levels. In this case, the more likely scenario is a decline to the support at $1.38 by the end of the week.

BONE is trading at $1.46 at press time.