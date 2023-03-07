Original U.Today article

SHIB, LEASH and BONE Price Analysis for March 7

Tue, 03/07/2023 - 15:45
Denys Serhiichuk
Are there any meme coins that are ready for local growth?
Bulls could not fully seize the initiative, as most of the coins are back in the red zone.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

SHIB/USD

The rate of SHIB has declined by almost 1% over the last 24 hours.

SHIB/USD chart by TradingView

Despite today's rise, there are more chances to see a further fall than a bounce back. At the moment, the price is trying to fix below the interim support level at $0.00001089. If that happens, the decline may continue to the vital $0.000010 zone shortly.

SHIB is trading at $0.00001090 at press time.

LEASH/USD

The rate of Doge Killer (LEASH) has remained the same since yesterday.

LEASH/USD chart by TradingView

On the daily chart, the rate of LEASH has once again made a false breakout of the resistance at $519. If the situation remains the same until the end of the day, one can expect a further downward move to the $500 area.

LEASH is trading at $505.9 at press time.

BONE/USD

BONE is the biggest loser today, going down by 3.79%.

BONE/USD chart by TradingView

On the daily time frame, the price of BONE is about to fix below the important $1.50 mark. Thus, the volume is going down, which means that buyers are not ready to buy at the current levels. In this case, the more likely scenario is a decline to the support at $1.38 by the end of the week.

BONE is trading at $1.46 at press time.

