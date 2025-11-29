Advertisement
    SHIB Community Eyes Crucial Updates in December: Key Dates Revealed

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Sat, 29/11/2025 - 16:55
    The Shiba Inu community is zeroing in on potential key developments for the SHIB project as the year 2025 wraps up in the coming weeks.
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    As the year 2025 rounds off, the Shiba Inu community is zeroing in on potential key developments for the SHIB project.

    Lucie, a Shiba Inu team member, revealed in a recent tweet that NYSE Arca has filed the rule change for the T. Rowe Price Active Crypto ETF, which contains SHIB. A filing for a rule change might speed up the T. Rowe crypto ETF launch.

    Lucie implies Shiba Inu's inclusion in the crypto ETF to mean that regulated products are starting to treat SHIB as part of the core crypto basket.

    This week, Shiba Inu mini-app launched on TokenPlay AI. The move represents SHIB plugged directly into AI infrastructure, running on the Token OS that turns any token into an intelligent, monetizable mini-app.

    Coinbase will launch Shiba Inu perpetual style futures in the U.S. on Dec. 12, with 24/7 trading for its monthly futures to debut Dec. 5.

    In December as well, work progresses on Zama's implementation of FHE for Shibarium with the focus to bring full on-chain privacy and confidential smart contracts on Shibarium and Bone by the end of Q2, 2026.

    Shiba Inu December rally?

    At the time of writing, SHIB was down 4.14% in the last 24 hours to $0.00000849 and is down 15.17% so far in November. With Shiba Inu eyeing its third consecutive red month in Q4, expectations remain for a relief rally in 2025's last month.

    Technical and historical trends indicate that Shiba Inu saw a sudden sharp rally after a prolonged period of decline, in March 2024 for instance, when SHIB rallied 144%.

    Shiba Inu's price closed its first red October since its inception, flipping an age-long historical narrative. While Shiba Inu has mostly had red Decembers with the exception of the year 2023, the historical narrative shift might support a green December this time.

    The appearance of Shiba Inu's first ever weekly cross might foreshadow a bottom for SHIB's price in the days ahead. That said, Shiba Inu would need to rise about 65% from its current price in order to achieve a positive 2025 close.

